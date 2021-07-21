Why The Bath Mat Is Guaranteed to Spruce Up Your Space

Veranda

Patterned wallpaper has long been considered a no go in the hard-wearing kitchen that's constantly filled with heat from cooking, causing thin papers to bubble and trapped odors to hide between layers. Luckily, technology for wipeable vinyl wall coverings has advanced, and genius ideas like glass-covered luxury wallpaper as a backsplash has sparked a lust to bring pattern and personality back into the kitchen. While there are innumerable brands offering beautifully patterned wallpaper on the market today, there a few things to keep in mind when deciding on a particular wall covering for you kitchen.