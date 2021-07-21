Why The Bath Mat Is Guaranteed to Spruce Up Your Space
Make this humble accessory the finishing touch to your bathroom
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Make this humble accessory the finishing touch to your bathroom
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Hint: Vintage never goes out of style.
From flooring to cabinets, here are four tips and tricks to incorporating vinyl furnishings and design features into your home.
Patterned wallpaper has long been considered a no go in the hard-wearing kitchen that's constantly filled with heat from cooking, causing thin papers to bubble and trapped odors to hide between layers. Luckily, technology for wipeable vinyl wall coverings has advanced, and genius ideas like glass-covered luxury wallpaper as a backsplash has sparked a lust to bring pattern and personality back into the kitchen. While there are innumerable brands offering beautifully patterned wallpaper on the market today, there a few things to keep in mind when deciding on a particular wall covering for you kitchen.
A romantic material that dates back to the Roman empire.
If you started working from home during the pandemic, like millions of other Americans, chances are you threw together a home office quickly, without much time to perfect it. Even now as states have...
Plus, the entryway is now a glorified mudroom!
Interior designer Pierre Yovanovitch reveals a color-doused venue for his new home collection.
Newly painted walls, shutters, railings, and floors all make an immediate impact, but there's nothing we love more than a painted ceiling, especially a pop of traditional Haint Blue. "First you have to decide on the desired look you want to achieve," says Nashville-based designer Chelsea Robinson of Chelsea Robinson Interiors. "What you decide paint and color-wise on your porch really determines the mood."
Art retailer Society6 is rife with talented designers. We scoped out incredible ones to support right now, like Pepino de Mar, City Art, and Samsumart.
Canvas is a versatile, sturdy material that takes well to both acrylics and oils. Though stretched canvas first appeared in 14th-century Italy, the material was used only rarely by painters at the time; wooden panels remained the most common painting surface. Today, of course, canvas is widely used in painting and is available in a […]