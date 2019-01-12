Why Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (FRA:BMW) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we’ll look at Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Bayerische Motoren Werke:

0.066 = €9.7b ÷ (€203b – €69b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Bayerische Motoren Werke has an ROCE of 6.6%.

Does Bayerische Motoren Werke Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Bayerische Motoren Werke’s ROCE appears to be around the 6.4% average of the Auto industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Bayerische Motoren Werke’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Bayerische Motoren Werke’s current ROCE of 6.6% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 9.2%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Bayerische Motoren Werke.

How Bayerische Motoren Werke’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Bayerische Motoren Werke has total assets of €203b and current liabilities of €69b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 34% of its total assets. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.