Why I Like BBMG Corporation (HKG:2009)

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of BBMG Corporation (HKG:2009), there's is a company with a great track record of performance, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on BBMG here.

Undervalued with proven track record

2009 delivered a bottom-line expansion of 78% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did 2009 outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Basic Materials industry expansion, which generated a 68% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. 2009's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of 2009's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the basic materials industry, 2009 is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that 2009 is potentially undervalued.

SEHK:2009 Income Statement, August 5th 2019 More

