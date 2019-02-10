Why Beardsell Limited’s (NSE:BEARDSELL) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Beardsell Limited (NSE:BEARDSELL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Beardsell:

0.10 = ₹26m ÷ (₹1.3b – ₹735m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Beardsell has an ROCE of 10%.

Does Beardsell Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Beardsell’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Building industry average of 14%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Beardsell stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Beardsell has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Beardsell’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Beardsell has total liabilities of ₹735m and total assets of ₹1.3b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 56% of its total assets. Current liabilities of this level result in a meaningful boost to Beardsell’s ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Beardsell’s ROCE

The Bottom Line On Beardsell's ROCE

Beardsell's ROCE in absolute terms is poor, and there are likely better investment prospects out there.