Why Beijer Alma AB (publ) (STO:BEIA B) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

Beijer Alma AB (publ) (STO:BEIA B) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of BEIA B, it is a dependable dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Beijer Alma here.

Established dividend payer with adequate balance sheet

BEIA B's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that BEIA B has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. BEIA B's has produced operating cash levels of 0.39x total debt over the past year, which implies that BEIA B's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, BEIA B is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 4.4%.

Next Steps:

For Beijer Alma, there are three essential aspects you should further examine:

