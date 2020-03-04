Why Bernie Sanders Could Lose (No Democratic Party Conspiracy Necessary)

“The Establishment” is the new Illuminati. A shadowy amorphous group that is looming around every corner but never seen, responsible for everything and nothing, all-powerful, but unable to transmit results from a caucus. “The Establishment” is an undefinable blob that can be defined as anything and everything in the hands of a conspiracy theorist with an agenda.

On Monday night, the Establishment came out from hiding and was revealed on a stage in Dallas, Texas to be none others than Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Among them, a former mayor of a town of 100,000, a failed Senate candidate and two unsuccessful presidential candidates, one of whom dropped out three months before any votes were counted.

This high-powered cabal of movers and shakers behind the machinations of global events endorsed Joe Biden for president—an event President Trump called “a coup against Bernie!”

Sen. Sanders, not quite as conspiratorial, but sticking with the message, said, “Why should I be surprised that establishment politicians are coming together?”

