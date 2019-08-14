Why Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BDT) Could Be Worth Watching

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BDT), which is in the professional services business, and is based in Germany, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the DB, rising to highs of €70.6 and falling to the lows of €57.2. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bertrandt's current trading price of €58.8 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bertrandt’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Bertrandt still cheap?

Great news for investors – Bertrandt is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €77.44, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Bertrandt’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Bertrandt?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Bertrandt’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 34%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BDT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BDT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BDT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

