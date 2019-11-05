Why Bhandari Hosiery Exports Limited’s (NSE:BHANDARI) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at Bhandari Hosiery Exports Limited (NSE:BHANDARI) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bhandari Hosiery Exports:

0.16 = ₹159m ÷ (₹1.8b - ₹803m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Bhandari Hosiery Exports has an ROCE of 16%.

Is Bhandari Hosiery Exports's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Bhandari Hosiery Exports's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Luxury industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Bhandari Hosiery Exports's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how Bhandari Hosiery Exports's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:BHANDARI Past Revenue and Net Income, November 5th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Bhandari Hosiery Exports has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Bhandari Hosiery Exports's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports has total assets of ₹1.8b and current liabilities of ₹803m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 45% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Bhandari Hosiery Exports's ROCE is boosted somewhat.