Why Bharat Dynamics Limited’s (NSE:BDL) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we’ll evaluate Bharat Dynamics Limited (NSE:BDL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Bharat Dynamics:

0.21 = ₹6.0b ÷ (₹62b – ₹35b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Bharat Dynamics has an ROCE of 21%.

Check out our latest analysis for Bharat Dynamics

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Bharat Dynamics’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Bharat Dynamics’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Aerospace & Defense industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Bharat Dynamics’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Our data shows that Bharat Dynamics currently has an ROCE of 21%, compared to its ROCE of 9.0% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

NSEI:BDL Last Perf January 17th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Bharat Dynamics has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Bharat Dynamics’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Bharat Dynamics has total assets of ₹62b and current liabilities of ₹35b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 57% of its total assets. Bharat Dynamics has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.