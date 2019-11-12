Why Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited's (NSE:BHEL) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited's (NSE:BHEL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Bharat Heavy Electricals has a price to earnings ratio of 26.98, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹26.98 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate Bharat Heavy Electricals's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bharat Heavy Electricals:

P/E of 26.98 = ₹56.80 ÷ ₹2.11 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Bharat Heavy Electricals's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.2) for companies in the electrical industry is lower than Bharat Heavy Electricals's P/E.

NSEI:BHEL Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 12th 2019

That means that the market expects Bharat Heavy Electricals will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, Bharat Heavy Electricals grew EPS by a whopping 32% in the last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 26% a year, over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Bharat Heavy Electricals's P/E?

Bharat Heavy Electricals has net cash of ₹53b. This is fairly high at 28% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Bharat Heavy Electricals's P/E Ratio

Bharat Heavy Electricals's P/E is 27.0 which is above average (13.2) in its market. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings).

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.