Why We Like Bharti Infratel Limited’s (NSE:INFRATEL) 16% Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Bharti Infratel Limited (NSE:INFRATEL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bharti Infratel:

0.16 = ₹24b ÷ (₹190b - ₹38b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Bharti Infratel has an ROCE of 16%.

Is Bharti Infratel's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Bharti Infratel's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.5% average in the Telecom industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Aside from the industry comparison, Bharti Infratel's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

We can see that, Bharti Infratel currently has an ROCE of 16% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 8.4%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Bharti Infratel's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:INFRATEL Past Revenue and Net Income, November 14th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Bharti Infratel.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Bharti Infratel's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Bharti Infratel has total assets of ₹190b and current liabilities of ₹38b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 20% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.