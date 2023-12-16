Why is Biden administration denying Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secret Service protection? | Opinion

In the 1960s, the assassinations of two members of the Kennedy family marred an era of idealistic hope for the future of the United States.

Those who recall the deaths of President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert F. Kennedy recognize that these catastrophic moments in history wounded us deeply and tore at the soul of the nation. Unhealed, existential scars continue to impact and undermine our democracy.

The demise of John and Robert Kennedy were key markers in the rise of a divisive culture that has dominated Washington and influenced politics everywhere.

Many of those shocked by these events felt that the leadership of both Kennedys had the potential to make government better, diminish conflict and bring the country together. Each time the nation and the Kennedy family grieved for the loss of their illustrious sons, we also mourned the end of an optimistic vision of a new frontier.

However, another Kennedy family member who embraces high ideals is running for president. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign emphasizes the need to heal divisions in the United States and reestablish a responsible and honorable government.

Whether or not we agree with his perspectives, as a strong presidential candidate with high visibility and the backdrop of history, Kennedy deserves Secret Service protection. The risk to any Kennedy family member running for office has been extreme since his uncle and father were killed.

But even direct threats to his safety have not initiated this necessary security. These include an intruder entering his home twice in one day and an armed man posing as a U.S. marshal, attempting to get close to Kennedy at a political event. This is in addition to the increasing number of threats he is receiving online.

Reasonable consideration and the law entitle him to government protection. Yet this has not happened — despite a comprehensive official application from the Kennedy campaign and requests from leading politicians. The Secret Service, after reviewing numerous threats, has also determined that Kennedy is at an elevated risk.

Despite all of these factors, President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have refused to approve this important appeal. This is an inappropriate decision.

The peril to Kennedy is palpable as his independent run gains momentum. This has furthered suspicions about the questionable reasons for denying to safeguard a prominent candidate.

The government has no credible excuse for refusing to guard him. The political motivation is apparent. The fear of a Kennedy White House among his opponents in Washington has generated an atmosphere of contempt for him — allowing any ploy to diminish his prospects.

This unspoken fact is clear: Secret Service protection would highlight Kennedy’s stature as a viable front-runner. It would counter the shameless ongoing tactics of disparaging and marginalizing a serious contender for the presidency.

The consequence of this ruling means that any attempt to harm Kennedy is now on the shoulders of the administration. By denying him this safeguard, the U.S. government has confirmed that political agendas — rather than security, fairness, truth or justice — determine policy.

This misguided decision must be repudiated and reversed.

David Marks is a veteran investigative journalist for PBS and the BBC. He has produced several award-winning documentaries, including “Nazi Gold,” on the role of Switzerland in World War II.

