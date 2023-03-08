Biden's about to unveil his budget proposal. His endgame: Forcing Republicans' hand

506
Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will dare Republicans to reveal which government programs they want cut as he lays out his budget proposal Thursday that funds Medicare and Social Security long term by increasing taxes on the wealthy – and sets the stage for a 2024 reelection campaign.

To mark the unveiling of his budget for the next fiscal year, Biden returns to Philadelphia, a city in a critical battleground state that he's turned to for major political moments including the rollout of his 2020 presidential campaign and a primetime speech on the fate of democracy.

Something as mundane as a federal government budget might not seem in the same category. But a stalemate with Republicans over increasing the debt ceiling – one that could force the U.S. into default and cripple the economy if an agreement isn't reached – has raised the stakes.

What's more, Biden will use the occasion to double down on his pitch to working-class voters ahead of a widely expected reelection announcement as early as this spring. Biden, vowing to strengthen Medicare and Social Security, wants to draw a contrast with Republicans by posing a simple question: Here's my plan. Where's yours?

What we know about the budget and debt ceiling

  • Taxing the wealthy: Biden said his budget will lower the national deficit by $2 trillion over the next 10 years by raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations. He's repeatedly said no one earning less than $400,000 a year would see their taxes increased.

  • Medicare solvency: One of the proposals is raising the Medicare tax rate from 3.8% to 5% on high-income earners to make Medicare solvent financially beyond 2050. The hike would also fund benefit changes including limiting to $2 how much a Medicare recipient must pay out-of-pocket for certain generic drugs.

  • Social Security plan still unclear: The White House hasn't detailed a similar tax plan for funding Social Security but said the budget will "strengthen and protect" the program.

  • Approval isn't the point: Biden's budget has no realistic shot to pass the Republican-controlled House. However, it sets Democrats' spending priorities in talks to raise the cap on how much the U.S. can borrow. Congressional action to raise the debt ceiling is needed by the end of the summer, according to the Congressional Budget Office, to avert an economic crisis.

  • Exploding debt: Republicans, pointing to CBO projections that the U.S. will add $19 trillion to its national debt over the next decade, have demanded unspecified spending cuts in a package to raise the debt ceiling.

  • Biden's hard line: Biden has said he won't entertain any cuts and accused Republicans of wanting to target Medicare and Social Security. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised neither program will be touched, leaving Republicans with few options to achieve their goals of deficit reduction in 10 years while not increasing taxes.

President Joe Biden speaks at the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: DCEV426
President Joe Biden speaks at the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: DCEV426

The White House's strategy to win debt ceiling fight

The White House is banking on spending cuts proposed by Republicans being so unpopular among Americans that enough Republican members of Congress will abandon demands for Congress to raise the debt limit.

"Will they cut Social Security and Medicare? The Affordable Care Act?" Shalanda Young, director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, said in a video previewing Biden's broad budget goals. "We don't know until we see a plan. They owe that to the American people."

More: Joe Biden boxes Republicans into a corner on Social Security, Medicare with an eye on 2024

Look for similar language from Biden in his remarks Thursday.

The Republican-led House Budget Committee floated potential cuts last month that included work requirements for food stamps, deep slashes to the Environmental Protection Agency, stopping "woke waste," rescinding unspent COVID-19 rescue funds, reducing Obamacare subsidies and halting Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt. Their framework said Republicans want to "save and strengthen" Social and Medicare but didn't say how.

Still, these actions would seemingly fall short of achieving McCarthy's stated goal of eliminating the annual budget deficit.

Themes for 2024

Biden is working to frame himself as the protector of Social Security and Medicare – two of the federal government's most popular programs – before he jumps in to the 2024 race for president.

He's likely to contrast his budget Thursday with past GOP proposals targeting Social Security and Medicare, casting Republicans as threats to social welfare programs created by Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal and Lyndon B. Johnson's Great Society.

More: As Biden prepares 2024 reelection run, Democrats worry blue-collar voters are slipping away

To drive home his economic message, Biden will discuss his budget at a Philadelphia union hall – the latest in several trips to union halls this year – as he argues his priorities value American workers.

It's all part of Biden's economic appeal to blue-collar voters in Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin who have increasingly abandoned the Democratic Party in recent years.

Biden won enough of non-college educated voters to narrowly win all three of these Midwest battlegrounds in 2020, but he can't lose many of them to repeat in 2024.

What they're saying

  • "The biggest threat to Social Security are Republicans," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday, accusing them of having a "relentless drive" to cut benefits for Americans. "We look forward to Republicans sharing their plan with the American people."

  • Biden, in a New York Times op-ed outlining his Medicare solvency plan, said "for decades I've listened to my Republican friends" talk about preserving Medicare through cuts. "Only in Washington can people claim that they are saving something by destroying it," he said. 

  • McCarthy says the White House is lying. "If you watch what the president is doing, he's out there saying something that's a lie about Republicans – that we want to cut Social Security and Medicare," McCarthy said Monday in an interview on CNBC. "We want to fix it."

  • Maya MacGuineas, president of the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said she hopes the president's budget will include measures for immediate deficit reduction to fight 40-year-high inflation. "It is critical that the budget blueprints do not include plans to increase deficits in the next two years."

Dig deeper

Joe Biden boxes Republicans into a corner on Social Security, Medicare  Biden bolsters the economic message he will take to voters in 2024

President Joe Biden's budget proposal will include tax increases. What are they? Biden vows only wealthiest Americans will pay higher rates

Amid debt ceiling standoff, why Joe Biden is refusing to negotiate with Republicans Biden draws a hard line against spending cuts 

Biden budget proposal would increase Medicare tax for Americans earning more than $400K Biden wants to increase Medicare tax rate from 3.8% to 5%

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden budget proposal: Medicare and Social Security plans set up 2024

Recommended Stories

  • Public internet advocate Gigi Sohn withdraws from FCC consideration

    Gigi Sohn, President Biden's pick to serve as the critical fifth vote on the Federal Communications Commission, is withdrawing her nomination to serve on the country's top telecom regulator.

  • U.S. to end COVID testing requirement on travelers from China

    The rule had been imposed two months ago as China ended its "zero COVID" policies.

  • Poll: Many women burned out, feeling dread and struggling with finances

    On International Women's Day, a new poll shows women feeling dread, struggling with high inflation and abortion restrictions and feeling burned out.

  • What to expect from the release of additional Tyre Nichols footage

    The City of Memphis is releasing around 20 more hours of footage from the police killing of Tyre Nichols.

  • Battle for Bakhmut takes center stage in war in Ukraine

    The six-month battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been the longest and bloodiest fight of the war so far. Little known outside Ukraine before the Russian invasion, Bakhmut has become a symbol of the country’s fortitude and perseverance in the face of the Kremlin's onslaught. Here is a look at Bakhmut, the battle and its possible consequences.

  • UN: Afghanistan is world's most repressive country for women

    Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become the most repressive in the world for women and girls, deprived of many of their basic rights, the United Nations said Wednesday. In a statement released on the International Women’s Day, the U.N. mission said that Afghanistan's new rulers have shown an almost “singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes.” Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from Afghanistan after two decades of war.

  • Allergy season is getting longer in over 170 cities

    Temperatures have been on the rise in 203 U.S. cities since 1970, leading to longer allergy seasons in over 170 cities across the U.S., a new report by Climate Central finds. Climate change is bringing an earlier spring and later fall, the report found. This means a longer growing season for plants, allowing more than two weeks longer on average to grow, flower and release pollen.

  • Fox chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings

    Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch said under oath that he believes the 2020 presidential election was free, fair and not stolen, according to court filings released Tuesday in a lawsuit over Fox News’ coverage of former President Donald Trump’s unfounded election fraud claims. “The election was not stolen,” he said later.

  • Halle Bailey tears up while revealing her ‘Little Mermaid’ doll: ‘This means so much to me’

    Halle Bailey got very emotional when she unveiled her new "Little Mermaid" doll that has her same exact hairstyle and mole on her face.

  • Court Docs Show Fox News Chief Was ‘Trying to Help’ Kushner

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersAfter years of baseless Republican bellyaching that Big Tech content-moderation policies qualify as illegal in-kind campaign contributions to Democrats, a court filing last week appeared to flip the script in a very real way.And then on Tuesday, the script may have flipped again.Last week’s filing—submitted as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation lawsuit against Fox News—accused network patriarch Rupert Murdoch of

  • House Republicans to highlight US debt ahead of Biden budget proposal

    U.S. House Republicans plan to focus on the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, the day before President Joe Biden unveils a 2024 spending plan the White House says will help limit the debt's growth. Democrats and Republicans are expected to hear from director of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), Phillip Swagel, who has warned the federal debt will surpass the size of the U.S. economy within the next decade if no steps are taken. Biden, a Democrat, on Thursday will unveil a plan that is expected to reduce the deficit - the measure of how much more the government spends than it takes in - by $2 trillion over a decade, while extending the life of the Medicare healthcare plan for Americans age 65 and older and raising taxes on billionaires and other high-income individuals.

  • White House urges states to join government-wide crackdown on 'junk fees'

    Top White House officials and the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Wednesday will urge states to expand their efforts to crack down on surprise fees consumers are forced to pay on everything from rental housing to cable bills. The push is part of President Joe Biden's government-wide effort to reduce or eliminate so-called "junk fees" that jack up costs for consumers. Biden has vowed to keep attacking the issue on the federal level, but the White House said on Wednesday that action by state governments is also "essential" to rid the U.S. economy of billions of dollars in "unnecessary, unavoidable, or surprise charges."

  • Gigi Sohn Withdraws Nomination To The FCC

    Public interest advocate Gigi Sohn is withdrawing her nomination to the FCC, after a 16-month battle in which she faced relentless attacks from industry lobbyists and from commentators on the right. “When I accepted his nomination over sixteen months ago, I could not have imagined that legions of cable and media industry lobbyists, their bought-and-paid-for […]

  • Short list of Packers-specific draft prospects following NFL combine

    Using RAS and the team's usual size/athleticism thresholds, we can cut down the list of most likely prospects for the Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

  • Biden woos blue collar seniors in (unofficial) reelection push

    President Joe Biden leaned harder into a -- still unofficial -- reelection campaign Tuesday, making a pitch to older, blue collar Americans with proposals to protect their health care by taxing the wealthy.The Medicare proposal is an attempt to win some of them to his side in 2024 -- well aware that older white Americans have tended for the past two decades to vote Republican.

  • EW!! Anderson Cooper Taunts Tucker Carlson With Shockingly Vivid Insult

    Try getting this one out of your head.

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Question About Fox News 'Truth' Gets Brutally Honest Answers

    The son of the ex-president got some not-so-subtle reminders of the right-wing network's recent history.

  • Ivanka Trump's Latest Legal Move May Signal That She's Done Protecting Donald Trump

    Ever since Donald Trump left the White House, Ivanka Trump has been slowly drifting away from her father and the family business. That sentiment seems very apparent now that she, the former president, and brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are involved in a $250 million fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General […]

  • House GOP Prepares to Slash Federal Programs in Coming Budget Showdown

    WASHINGTON — Hard-right House Republicans are readying a plan to gut the nation’s foreign aid budget and make deep cuts to health care, food assistance and housing programs for poor Americans in their drive to balance the federal budget, as the party toils to coalesce around a plan that will deliver on their promise to slash spending. Republicans are ready this week to condemn President Joe Biden’s forthcoming budget as bloated and misguided, and have said they will propose their own next month.

  • Tucker’s Jan. 6 Bombshell? Josh Hawley Wasn’t the Only Senator Running

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Monday aired U.S. Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave to him last month, at one point showing tape of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing from rioters.Yet the clip, which the House Jan. 6 Committee first revealed to the public last July, is “a lie,” according to the Fox News host, because Hawley wasn’t the only member of Congress seen running toward a safe location.Carlson, in a voiceover, complained that “Demo