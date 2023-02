American City Business Journals

The Boeing Co.’s (NYSE: BA) announcement Monday that it will open a new production line for the 737 Max in Everett — dubbed the North Line — sets the stage for the next decade of narrow-body production by the jet maker. With no new jet program on the horizon, the decision secures additional work at the facility through 2035, said Scott Hamilton, aerospace analyst at Leeham Co. But it won’t entirely fill the holes left by the consolidation of final assembly work on the 787 Dreamliner to South Carolina in early 2021 and the discontinuation of the 747, the last of which will be delivered to customer Atlas Air this week. Rework on the Dreamliner currently underway in Everett following a delivery stoppage over quality control problems will similarly last only a couple of years, Hamilton said.