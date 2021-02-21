  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why Biden is standing firm on budget pick Neera Tanden despite pushback from left and right

Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is standing firm on his pick for White House budget chief even as her confirmation was thrown into doubt after a key moderate Democrat said he would vote against her.

Longtime Democratic hand Neera Tanden, tapped to lead the powerful Office of Management and Budget, has faced a thorny confirmation process as she's been forced to reckon with a trail of past tweets and statements that targeted GOP senators and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. But Biden is pressing ahead with her nomination, despite losing a key vote, and Tanden is planning to continue her outreach to senators next week, according to an official familiar with the confirmations process.

"He thinks she'd be an incredibly successful budget director as far as helping turn our economy around during this time of crisis. And gauging from her strong backing ranging from the business community to the labor movement, he's not at all alone," the official said. "We're pushing our engagement forward going into next week's votes."

Tanden began outreach "moments after she was named" and has since met with more than 35 senators on both sides of the aisle, the official said. The team behind the president's Cabinet confirmations has also been in close contact with outside groups including Asian American and Pacific Islander organizations, labor unions, members of the business community, female business leaders, and faith leaders.

Though she's mended bridges along the way, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., announced Friday he would oppose her nomination after he concluded her prior statements and tweets were "overtly partisan" and would have a "toxic and detrimental impact" on the relationship between Congress and the OMB.

Although a final Senate vote on Tanden's nomination has yet been scheduled, Manchin's opposition could imperil her confirmation because of the Senate's 50-50 split between Republicans and Democrats. She would need to pick up at least one vote from a Republican, and for Vice President Kamala Harris to break a potential tie, to secure the simple majority needed for confirmation.

'Radioactive?': Neera Tanden, Biden's pick for budget chief, tries to win over critics on left and right

As OMB director, Tanden would serve in a central policy role at the White House, helping Biden follow through on his campaign promises like improving the Affordable Care Act – which Tanden helped shepherd through Congress under former President Barack Obama – as well as overseeing the president's budget.

Following Manchin's announcement, Biden hinted that he might have some GOP support to compensate for the loss of a Democratic vote.

"I think we are going to find the votes to get her confirmed," he told reporters Friday after deplaning Air Force One following a trip to a Michigan Pfizer vaccine facility.

More: Bernie Sanders presses budget pick Neera Tanden on Twitter attacks against him and others

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered her full-throated support in a statement, calling Tanden an "accomplished policy expert who would be an excellent Budget Director and we look forward to the committee votes next week and to continuing to work toward her confirmation through engagement with both parties."

It is unclear which Republican senators might vote for Tanden, many of whom took offense to her older social media posts that often targeted them and other GOP lawmakers.

Tanden might be able to win the votes of moderate Republican like Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, or Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Romney has not yet said publicly how he would vote, and Collins and Murkowski's offices did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they supported Tanden's confirmation.

Asked about her in December, Collins told reporters Tanden's tweets were "intemperate" but noted she had never met her.

But Tanden has received an outpouring of public support across the political spectrum, including the right-leaning U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which sent a letter of endorsement to the two committees tasked with vetting Tanden.

Mark Holden, former senior vice president and general counsel of Koch Industries, also penned a letter urging her quick confirmation to the chairmen of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Budget Committee.

"Ms. Tanden and I do not agree on many issues. But even when we did not agree, I found her to be a person of principle who would listen respectfully and respond thoughtfully," he wrote in a letter obtained by USA TODAY. "In short, she was an effective and reliable ally and was always mission focused."

The Communications Workers of America, the Breast Cancer Coalition and a number of AAPI groups have also sent letters to members of the Senate endorsing Tanden's nomination. And more than 100 public health experts backed her nomination.

Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden speaks at a protest outside the White House, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Washington.
Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden speaks at a protest outside the White House, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Washington.

If confirmed, Tanden would return to the White House for a third time, and as the first woman of color and first South Asian to lead the OMB. The veteran Democratic operative led the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress for a decade and served in both the Obama and Clinton administrations. As a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, she bitterly feuded with supporters of Sanders, first during the 2016 presidential primary and later during the Vermont senator's 2020 run.

During her confirmation hearings earlier this month, Tanden apologized and said she regretted her past comments as senators repeatedly brought up her previous barbed Twitter attacks. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, read a series of Tanden's tweets that ranged from calling Collins "the worst" to comparing Sen. Mitch McConnell to "Voldemort," the villain in Harry Potter.

Sanders, who chairs the Budget committee that held one of her hearings, grilled Tanden on the corporate donations the CAP received under her leadership and pointed out the attacks she leveled against him and GOP lawmakers.

In a CNN interview on Friday, Sanders dodged a question on whether he would vote for Tanden, saying he would talk to her "early next week."

Contributing: Nicholas Wu

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Neera Tanden: Biden presses ahead with OMB pick despite pushback

Recommended Stories

  • Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

    The nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget was thrown in doubt Friday as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the first Democratic lawmaker to oppose her confirmation. During her confirmation hearings, Tanden apologized for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media.

  • 8 best sports face masks for running or working out in

    Look for technical, synthetic fabrics and a supportive fit that won’t fall down

  • Updated: The Queen Called an "Emergency Meeting" Ahead of Stripping Meghan and Harry of Patronages

    Excuse me while I ☕.

  • In a state that once sang ‘Freeze a Yankee,’ the myth of an invincible Texas crumbles

    And another spring weather disaster may be on the way.

  • SC health department reports 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths Friday

    COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped again Friday to 1,122, their lowest point in more than two months and about 55% lower than their peak of 2,466 just over a month ago.

  • Sasha Calle is your new Supergirl in the Flash movie

    We can now add young Kryptonian butt-kicker Supergirl to Warner Media’s ongoing efforts to duplicate (at least!) every single character in their DC Comics film and TV rosters, with Deadline reporting that Sasha Calle will play a new version of the character in Andy Muschietti’s upcoming Flash movie. Calle is best known for her role on The Young And The Restless, where she’s appeared for the last 283 or so episodes. (That’s “since 2018" in non-soap-opera speak.)

  • Halsey Says Pregnancy 'Leveled My Perception of Gender Entirely'

    Halsey took to Instagram this week to share not only baby bump photos but also a little bit of the wisdom she’s picked up since becoming pregnant. The post, which included a close-up of the “Without Me” singer’s amazing freckles, a few shots of what she’s been snacking on. and a still from the film […]

  • 10 Impressive Deals Happening on Amazon This Weekend—Including Le Creuset for 41% Off

    Shoppers can save on Lodge and KitchenAid, too.

  • Texas Governor Blasts Grid Boss, Seeks Power Plant Upgrades

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott demanded that lawmakers make winterization of power plants mandatory under state law after four days of widespread blackouts and water shortages.Abbott harshly criticized the state’s grid manager, known as Ercot, and its chief executive officer, Bill Magness, for what he said was a failure to provide a realistic assessment of Texas’s generating capacity prior to the unprecedented cold snap.“Ercot has failed on each of these measures that they said they had undertaken,” Abbott said during a media briefing on Thursday. “Texans deserve answers.”In his sternest remarks to date on the performance of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Abbott said the group needs to be reformed and called for a restructuring of the board and its membership.During a separate news briefing earlier in the day, Magness deflected criticism of the grid manager and growing calls for its restructuring.“If there’s dissatisfaction with how Ercot’s board governance process works, it sounds like that will be part of the review that comes after the number one priority of getting people’s lights back on,” Magness said.The Republican governor also said he has asked the Biden administration for a major disaster declaration, partly because such a measure would enable individual Texans to seek reimbursement for residential damage such as burst water pipes.President Joe Biden, in a telephone call with Abbott on Thursday evening, “reiterated that the federal government will continue to work hand-in-hand with state and local authorities in Texas to bring relief and address the critical needs of the families affected,” the White House said in a statement. (Updates with White House statement, in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Bounce from Major Support Level

    The gold markets have initially fallen a bit during the trading session on Friday but has turned around to form a positive candlestick. This is very interesting, because we are sitting on major support.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci outlines what it will take for MLB to get full stadiums again

    A few things need to go right for MLB to pack its stadiums with fans.

  • Declaring 'America is back,' Biden tries to regain Europe's trust

    President Biden officially reaffirmed U.S. fealty to the transatlantic alliance at two global conferences Friday, seeking to regain allies' trust.

  • Mass. doctor on COVID-19 vaccines, side effects

    Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez with Tufts Medical Center speaks about new CDC data examining side effects linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Gasol denies reports of Barcelona return, focused on injury recovery

    Double NBA champion Pau Gasol says he is not ready to return to playing and is focusing on recovering from injury after Spanish media reported he is set to return to boyhood club Barcelona. "After hearing the news out of Spain today, I wanted to share that I remain focused on my recovery and I am not ready to get back to competing just yet," Gasol, 40, said on his official Twitter account on Saturday. Gasol has been out of action since 2019 due to a series of ankle injuries, last playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • Trump’s former fixer Cohen interviewed by Manhattan DA’s office and newly hired litigator

    The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and a newly hired high-profile litigator interviewed Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, on Thursday, as part of a criminal probe of the former president’s business dealings, said two people familiar with the investigation. The interview came after Mark Pomerantz, who has extensive experience in white-collar and organized crime cases, joined District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s team investigating the Trump family business. Pomerantz started on Feb. 2 as special assistant district attorney, said Danny Frost, a spokesman for Vance.

  • Girl kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2018 school raid still held captive 3 years on

    Leah Sharibu taken hostage aged 14 from boarding school in February 2018

  • Damning Watchdog Report Directly Links Cuomo Nursing-Home Policy to 1,000 Deaths

    A damning watchdog report found that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s directive to nursing homes forcing them to accept coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals may have caused up to 1,000 more deaths among elderly residents. The nonprofit Empire Center for Public Policy released its report Thursday. The report, which uses information from the state health department, found that the controversial order was “associated with” more than one in six of the 5,780 nursing home deaths that occurred in New York state statewide between the end of March and beginning of May. Cuomo has yet to respond to the damaging information contained in the report. The high number of nursing home deaths in New York since the beginning of the pandemic has dogged Cuomo for nearly a year, in particular his administration’s policy of requiring nursing homes to admit coronavirus-positive patients after they were discharged from the hospital. Additionally, the state had been tabulating the deaths of nursing home residents who died after being transported to the hospital as hospital deaths, making it difficult to ascertain the actual number of residents who died in nursing homes. A report issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James found that the state undercounted nursing home deaths by as much as 50 percent. Last week, reports broke that a top aide to Cuomo admitted that the administration covered up the true data on nursing home deaths from the coronavirus across New York state in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities. Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa apologized to state Democratic lawmakers during a recent video conference call, saying “we froze” out of fear that the real nursing home death numbers would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors, the New York Post reported. In September, the state Senate sought to obtain more accurate numbers from the state health department about the number of nursing home patients who died from the virus. Around the same time, former President Trump turned New York’s nursing home deaths into “a giant political football” and urged the Justice Department to investigate the administration, and “basically, we froze,” DeRosa said. “So we do apologize,” DeRosa told the New York Democratic lawmakers during the call. “I do understand the position that you were put in. I know that it is not fair. It was not our intention to put you in that political position with the Republicans.” The revelation of a coverup prompted bipartisan outrage from New York lawmakers, some of whom called for a thorough investigation into the Cuomo administration’s handling of the nursing home crisis and for the governor’s emergency powers, granted to him in March when the pandemic began, to be rescinded. Some Democrats have called for Cuomo to be criminally prosecuted and even impeached. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who often spars with Cuomo on local issues, said he agrees “100 percent” with stripping Cuomo of emergency powers. Meanwhile, New York legislators who have dared to criticize Cuomo have shared stories about the governor’s angry outbursts toward them. New York state Assembly member Ron Kim, a fellow Democrat who has been vocal in his criticism of the governor recently, described a threatening phone call he received from an angry Governor Cuomo last week during which Cuomo informed him that, “we’re in this business together and we don’t cross certain lines and he said I hadn’t seen his wrath and that he can destroy me.”

  • See Metallica Perform ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ at BlizzCon 2021

    However, one livestream's broadcast replaced band playing their own music to avoid DMCA takedown

  • A Crypto-What? Poll Finds 1 In 10 Americans Unfamiliar With Cryptocurrencies

    More than one in 10 Americans are unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies, according to a new Harris Poll conducted on behalf of Bloomberg. What Happened: In a survey of 1,984 adults polled between Feb. 12-14, nearly half of the respondents said only that they'd heard of some of the coins, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Only 16% of respondents said they were very familiar with cryptocurrencies, while 28% said they were somewhat familiar. When queried on how cryptocurrencies worked, 61% of people who had heard of them admitted having minimal understanding of their workings, while only 14% of those familiar with the coins claimed to understand “very well” how they worked. Among the respondents who were familiar with cryptocurrencies, 43% doubted that they are a legitimate form of payment. Younger respondents weren’t unanimous in their faith in crypto: 58% of Gen Z respondents (defined as between 18 and 24 years old) who professed to having crypto knowledge said that digital currencies are either a very or somewhat legitimate form of payment, and 69% of millennials (those between 25 and 40 years old) shared that positive sentiment. Not Gaining Purchase: Looking ahead, roughly one-third of respondents predicted crypto will become a standard form of payment. But the current commotion over cryptocurrency did not impress most respondents: Only 8% predicted Bitcoin will rise above the $100,000 mark, while 4% predicted Bitcoin will plummet to $0. And 29% believed the subject will largely be forgotten in 10 years. Only 10% of people familiar with crypto said they used it on a regular basis to make purchases. “From the public standpoint, it’s not a cryptocurrency, it’s a cryptic-currency,” said John Gerzema, CEO of the Harris Poll. (Photo by André François McKenzie on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHome Prices, Values Continue To Soar: Breaking Down January DataDisney+ Presents Streaming Debut Of Original 'Muppet Show'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NASCAR's Inclusion Efforts Creates a Fan Out of Alvin Kamara

    The New Orleans Saints superstar will sponsor Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas at Daytona.