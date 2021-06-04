Why Biden Still Wins Infrastructure Negotiations, Even If They Fail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alana Abramson
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Biden Meets With Senators On Infrastructure
President Biden Meets With Senators On Infrastructure

U.S. President Joe Biden, center right, and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, center left, meet with Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, from right, Senator Tom Carper, a Democrat from Delaware, Senator James Inhofe, a Republican from Oklahoma, and Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11, 2021. Credit - Doug Mills—The New York Times/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Joe Biden entered the White House determined to restore the bipartisan work ethic that had been a hallmark of his three-decade Senate career. But now, after weeks of furious negotiations with Republicans over a sprawling infrastructure plan, it looks increasingly likely that his track record of finding compromise may remain a relic of the past.

Democrats and Republicans have tried to meet in the middle on Biden’s popular plan to improve America’s roads and bridges, expand high-speed internet and create millions of jobs. The White House has shaved over $550 billion from the roughly $2.2 trillion proposal it unveiled in March, and Republicans have increased their offer to $928 billion. But on the critical issue of funding the plan, the sides remain far apart. Republicans want the majority of the money to come from untapped funds already approved in the American Rescue Plan, which Democrats oppose. Democrats want to pay for the package with tax hikes, which Republicans oppose.

Publicly, the White House and the lead Republican negotiator, West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, remain hopeful about the prospect of reaching a deal. Biden met with Capito in the Oval Office for about an hour on June 2, and the two are planning to speak again on June 4.

But even as Biden and Capito signaled cautious optimism, it was apparent that others in their parties did not share their enthusiasm. Privately, Congressional aides and strategists on both sides of the aisle are skeptical, saying the two sides are still too far apart in a deeply polarized capital. If no deal comes to fruition, Democrats still have the option of passing a package unilaterally, under a wonky budget procedure known as reconciliation that only requires 51 votes for passage. House Democrats are preparing to jumpstart the legislative process on infrastructure as early as June 9, a clear sign that option is still on the table.

“As the President continues to discuss infrastructure legislation with Senate Republicans, the committees will hold hearings and continue their work on the Build Back Better agenda – with or without the support of Republican Senators,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a May 28th letter to his colleagues. “We must pass comprehensive jobs and infrastructure legislation this summer.

The political implications of that move could be dire. A decade ago, Democrats paid a price for passing the Affordable Care Act along party lines, facing crushing losses in the midterm elections. And while the White House has been reframing the definition of bipartisanship to say it reflects the will of the American people, rather than their representatives, a Morning Consult poll conducted last month found that only one in 10 voters agrees.

But both Biden’s allies and even some Republicans agree that if negotiations fail, the President still wins—and so does his party. Crucially, the long weeks of public back-and-forth will make it easier to get moderate Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, whose votes are needed to pass a bill by reconciliation, onboard. Both say they want a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure, and Manchin told NBC News on Thursday that he still thinks it can be done. But after watching the two parties try and fail to reach an agreement, even on benign topics like funding for highways, it will be easier to convince those senators that a party-line passage is better than nothing, a person close to the White House says.

The President’s supporters also argue that the public act of good faith negotiations will boost Biden’s image with the voters. Over half of respondents surveyed in the Morning Consult poll believed Biden was sincere in his efforts to reach across the aisle, more so than any other politician polled. If the party moves forward unilaterally, says John Anzalone, Biden’s campaign adviser and pollster, the public isn’t likely to fault the President. Biden had “real success [negotiating] as a legislator. He believes in it, and thinks it’s important for the country, but it takes two to tango,” he says.

Ultimately, says Anzalone, the popularity behind the proposals in the American Jobs Plan means Biden will almost inevitably emerge with the upper hand. A poll from Monmouth University released April 26 found that 68% of Americans support the plan, including 69% of Independents. Americans “want this stuff done,” Anzalone says. “They want real action on economic recovery and job creation.”

Republicans, of course, have seen this polling too. But the party, which is trying to reclaim an identity in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s chaotic tenure, has struggled to rally around infrastructure, though it’s something they frequently profess to support. “I think there are very few people [in the Republican party] waking up excited, being like, ‘Let’s get an infrastructure deal done today,’ or or rallying around infrastructure as a top issue,” says one Senior Republican Senate aide who has been briefed on the negotiations.

Democratic aides argue that, instead, the Republican party’s focus has become blocking Biden’s agenda—and that this negotiation process exposed that. They frequently point to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comments at an event in Kentucky last month, with infrastructure negotiations already underway, saying “100% of my focus is to standing up to this Administration.” (McConnell did say on June 3 he is still hopeful a deal can materialize).

The Republican aide agrees that if negotiations fail, it could work to Biden’s advantage, because he will use reconciliation to try and pass a popular bill, but will still be able to point to a clear record of trying to reach a bipartisan agreement. Says the aide: “If the goal for them was to set it up so they have the 50 votes to go at it alone, it’s a pretty effective strategy.”

—With reporting by Brian Bennett/Washington

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, GOP senator talk as time drags on infrastructure deal

    The White House billed the private meeting Wednesday as more of a conversation with West Virginia GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, rather than a formal negotiation. More than anything, the session in the Oval Office was seen through the political lens of the president and Republicans trying to show the public what Americans say they want — a willingness to work together, even if no deal is within reach. Biden and Capito had a “constructive and frank conversation," according to a White House official granted anonymity to discuss the private talks.

  • Racing to salvage infrastructure deal, Biden to reconvene with Republican negotiator

    President Joe Biden will meet with the main Republican negotiator on infrastructure spending on Friday as they try to craft a deal that can satisfy their sharply divided camps. Biden is set to speak with Senator Shelley Moore Capito just days after offering to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike in order to salvage hopes of a bipartisan deal. Biden risks creating division among Democrats, some who believe he may be giving up too much to Republicans.

  • Exclusive: JPMorgan freezes donations to Republicans who contested 2020 election

    JPMorgan Chase & Co will resume making political donations to U.S. lawmakers but will not give to Republican members of Congress who voted to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory, according to an internal memo on Friday seen by Reuters. The bank was among many corporations that paused political giving following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots when supporters of former president Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying the election. Just hours later, 147 Republicans, the vast majority of them in the House of Representatives, voted to overturn the Electoral College results which Trump falsely claimed were tainted by fraud.

  • Texas voting bill isn’t ‘Jim Crow 2.0,’ and Democrats should like much of what’s in it

    Standardizing election procedures and restoring pre-pandemic voting practices doesn’t mean suppressing votes.

  • Why Democrats Are Cheering for a Month of Senate Failure

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyDemocrats are six months into their control of Congress and the White House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is queuing up floor votes that will all almost certainly fail—and that’s sort of the point.Equal pay. Voting rights. Perhaps even gun control and LGBTQ rights. Ever since Democrats took unified control of Washington in January, these long-awaited Democratic priorities have been on a slow-motion collision course with a legislative reality: the filibuste

  • New York's Cuomo seeks state police help to probe war memorial vandalism

    "The Memorial's desecration with graffiti and hateful symbols, coming just two days after Memorial Day, isn't just offensive to the memories of these soldiers and to their loved ones -- it's antithetical to the moral fiber of our state and our country," Cuomo said on Twitter. "I have directed the New York State Police to assist in the investigation into this disgusting act of vandalism."

  • Liberal Democrats restless over Biden's infrastructure talks with Republicans

    Progressive Democrats in the U.S. Congress are getting uneasy with President Joe Biden's push for a bipartisan infrastructure deal, warning they could block an agreement that falls short of what they think the country needs. Biden has spent weeks in negotiations with Senate Republicans aiming at a sweeping package that would address the nation's roads and bridges, as well as boost spending on schools and health care. The two sides disagree on both what infrastructure is https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/republicans-vs-biden-whats-their-infrastructure-plans-2021-04-22 and how to pay for it https://www.reuters.com/business/biden-offers-drop-corporate-tax-hike-proposal-source-2021-06-03.

  • Dems Can Only Sidestep GOP on One More Bill This Session, Senate Parliamentarian Rules

    The Senate parliamentarian issued a ruling that will allow Democrats to use automatic budget reconciliation one more time this year to bypass Republicans.

  • Chick-fil-A is under attack over its CEO's ties to a Christian charity accused of trying to squash proposed LGBTQ protections. Here's what we know about the chain's donations.

    Chick-fil-A is facing backlash over its CEO's donations to the National Christian Charitable Foundation.

  • Joe Biden Is Chasing a Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal That May Never Materialize

    It wasn’t that long ago that a go-to joke among insiders was that it once again was Infrastructure Week in President Donald’s Trump’s Washington. Infrastructure Week came to represent the increasingly distant dream of a bipartisan delivery on a set of concrete projects that are broadly popular services of government, such as roads and bridges. President Joe Biden continues to chase the same list of goals that are popular across the political spectrum.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Tax hikes recede

    Biden has hinted he could live without a corporate tax hike. Investors should be thrilled.

  • Wary Democrats watching Biden's negotiations ask: Remember what happened to Obama in 2009?

    Veterans of the legislative fight over the Affordable Care Act say Republicans are just trying to run out the clock.

  • House Democrats propose an additional $547 billion for roads and bridges as infrastructure stalemate continues

    Republicans have criticized Democrats' proposals for focusing too much on climate initiatives and not enough on rebuilding physical infrastructure.

  • 13 Low-Paying Jobs That Actually Pay Off in Retirement

    Not all jobs will earn you a six-figure salary. That doesn't mean they won't pay off later, however. Discover 13 low-paying jobs with major retirement benefits.

  • Trump's grip on GOP sparks fears about democratic process

    Seven months after Election Day, former President Donald Trump's supporters are still auditing ballots in Arizona's largest county and may revive legislation that would make it easier for judges in Texas to overturn election results. In Georgia, meanwhile, the Republican-controlled state legislature passed a bill allowing it to appoint a board that can replace election officials. Trump loyalists who falsely insist he won the 2020 election are running for top election offices in several swing states.

  • AstraZeneca's Lynparza reduces relapse, death in breast cancer patients

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca Plc's drug Lynparza reduced the risk of relapse and death in breast cancer patients with certain mutations in a late-stage trial, the British drugmaker said on Thursday. The results, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, showed that the drug reduced the combined risk of recurrence of cancer or death from any cause by 42% compared to a placebo. Lynparza, developed with Merck & Co Inc, generated more than $1 billion in sales last year for AstraZeneca and has become one of the top growth drivers for the drugmaker.

  • NBA-James bemoans Lakers' injury crisis after first round playoff exit

    The Lakers went into the playoffs as the seventh seed but were expected to make a deep run with James and fellow All-Star Anthony Davis back from ankle and groin injuries respectively, but Davis lasted less than six minutes on Thursday. Suns guard Devin Booker scored 47 points in a 113-100 win to take the series 4-2 with James suffering elimination in the first round of the playoffs for the first time in his career.

  • Prolific inning: Dodgers score 11 in 1st against Cardinals

    The Dodgers scored their most runs in an inning in a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles, scoring 11 times in the bottom of the first against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. It is the second time in less than a year the Dodgers have had an 11-run first. Cody Bellinger had a franchise-record six RBI's in the inning.

  • Zimbabwe says 'don't panic' as some centres run out of COVID-19 vaccines

    Zimbabwe's government said on Friday citizens should not panic because it had enough COVID-19 vaccines for those needing a second shot after some centres ran out of doses this week and turned people away. Agnes Mahomva, the national coordinator on government's response to COVID-19, told state broadcaster ZBC that just over a million doses had been used so far and that those needing second shots would get them. Mahomva said centres that were vaccinating faster than others, especially in Harare and second biggest city Bulawayo, had run out vaccines.

  • A former George W. Bush strategist slammed George P. Bush for supporting Trump, saying he's lost his 'family values'

    Last week Donald Trump called George P. Bush, the only member of the political dynasty to support him, "my Bush," Politico reported.