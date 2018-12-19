Why Big Tech’s congressman is betting on Iowa

California Rep. Ro Khanna vaults up the stage in one long stride, ignoring the steps that lead up the wooden platform.

It's a frigid December night, and the congressman is in Jefferson, Iowa, in a 120-seat theater in the back of a historic-furniture store. (Think salt boxes and trestle benches built with 18th-century tools.) His audience is a blend of tech executives and local educators, Silicon Valley innovators and community leaders. Everything smells of sawdust.

Khanna is here to talk about bridging divides. From the podium on stage, he brings up opportunity and inequality, and how we need to find a way to unite rural and urban America. “It’s what will allow our country to be stronger and win in the 21st century,” he says.

From where most Americans stand today, Big Tech has fallen short in a big way. Data privacy and diversity issues, compounded by partisan politics, have dogged some of the industry’s leading names. Jobs and and talent still tend to cluster in big cities and leave smaller towns behind – in fact, the gap has only widened since the Great Recession – despite hopes that telecommuting and the internet might make it easier to spread the wealth around. Amazon’s recent decision to build its new headquarters in New York and Washington, D.C., was proof positive to skeptics that the industry has no desire to shake up the status quo.

Khanna, however, has made it his mission to find a way for technology to fulfill its potential. His reasons seem at once rational and romantic: Sustainably “outsourcing” well-paying jobs to rural areas could mean a drop-off in migration into his district, where a bunch of the world’s top tech firms are based. Over time, he says, that could curb the overcrowding, congestion, and soaring housing prices he’s been elected – twice now – to deal with.

But Khanna also seems to genuinely believe in the promise of equity and opportunity that made Silicon Valley the world’s tech hub in the first place. If there’s even a chance this work could help revive struggling rural communities, close the widening wealth gap, and blur the cultural and political fault lines that have sharpened along the way, then he sees no reason not to try.

That’s why the congressman is in Jefferson, an agricultural and manufacturing town of about 4,300 an hour northwest of Des Moines. And it’s why he’s asked the likes of Microsoft’s Kevin Scott and LinkedIn’s Allen Blue to be here, too.

“This is not just about economic integration,” Khanna tells me later, at a dinner for guests and community leaders at a photography studio downtown. “It’s also about stitching this country back together. And it starts with respect.”

‘WE WANT TO BE PART OF THE FUTURE’

The event that brought Khanna to Jefferson reflects the broader hopes for revival that exist in small towns across the United States. Community leaders are here to sketch their vision for a renaissance. The Silicon Valley execs have come to pledge their support. Plans by one firm to create a few dozen software jobs here in the next few years are the talk of the town.

Khanna himself is just one piece of the story. But he is positioned to help promote an American future where small towns and Big Tech don’t travel on separate tracks.

Raised outside Philadelphia in Bucks County, Pa., Khanna grew up nurturing a blend of pragmatism and optimism inspired by his family’s immigrant roots. His grandfather was a freedom fighter and later a politician in India. His parents’ decision to come to the US to build a better life for their children planted the seed for his ideas about wealth and opportunity.

In 2016 – after two previous runs – Khanna was elected to Congress on a platform that embraced the tech industry’s responsibility to share its success with the rest of the country. “Silicon Valley needs to answer the nation’s call to service,” Khanna says when we meet at a coffee shop outside the Capitol in Washington, a few weeks ahead of his Iowa trip. “I really believe that it’s a fundamental shift in the economy, and that people in the Valley are uniquely poised to help with it.”

Throughout his first term, Khanna brought that message with him to so-called flyover country. In Paintsville, Ky., he met with coal mining families and Republican congressman Hal Rogers to talk about iOS and Android skills training. In Youngstown, Ohio, residents shared with him their hopes for a future in 3-D printing. In Beckley, W.Va., students at West Virginia University Tech showed him their health data devices and intelligent musical instruments.