Why BigBen Interactive (EPA:BIG) Could Be Worth Watching

BigBen Interactive (EPA:BIG), which is in the consumer durables business, and is based in France, led the ENXTPA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine BigBen Interactive’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is BigBen Interactive still cheap?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.82x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy BigBen Interactive today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because BigBen Interactive’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of BigBen Interactive look like?

November 8th 2019

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. BigBen Interactive’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 72%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BIG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BIG? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BIG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for BIG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on BigBen Interactive. You can find everything you need to know about BigBen Interactive in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in BigBen Interactive, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

