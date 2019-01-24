Why Bitcoin Price Barely Moved Following CBOE’s Withdrawal of ETF Proposal

By CCN.com: On January 23, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and VanEck officially withdrew their Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposal ahead of its February deadline.

Analysts expected a decline in the Bitcoin price following the withdrawal given that the CBOE/VanEck Bitcoin ETF was arguably the most highly anticipated proposal to date.

No Visible Impact on the Bitcoin Price

On CNBC’s ETF Edge, VanEck CEO Jan van Eck stated that the shutdown of the U.S. government forced the institution to pull out its proposal. The lack of personnel at the commission prevented the continuation of discussions on various aspects of the Bitcoin ETF filing.

“We were engaged in discussions with the SEC about the bitcoin-related issues, custody, market manipulation, prices, and that had to stop. And so, instead of trying to slip through or something, we just had the application pulled and we will re-file when the SEC gets going again,” van Eck said.

