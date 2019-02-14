Here’s Why the Bitcoin Price Has Crypto Traders Railing at Bart Simpson

Bitcoin’s recent price movements have crypto traders everywhere railing at Bart Simpson for roiling the market. Below, we’ll explain why, but first, let’s take a look at the flagship cryptocurrency’s movements today.

Bitcoin Price Trades Sideways

Bitcoin price action has not changed much since our previous analysis. The digital currency continues to trend inside a narrow channel. Whether or not this channel is a bull flag cannot be determined just yet. The only positive thing in the current trend is bitcoin’s ability to hold onto gains it made during February 8’s impressive bull run.

As of Thursday afternoon, the bitcoin-to-dollar rate (BTC/USD) was trading at $3,576, down a modest 0.02 percent since the Asian session open. Both the volume and volatility are lower since the previous upside run. That somewhat hints that the bitcoin price is closing in towards its next big move. Nevertheless, the interim bias conflict has made it difficult to predict which direction bitcoin would pursue in the coming days: downward, sideways, or upward.

Bitcoin Divided Between Bart Simpson and Bull Flag

