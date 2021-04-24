Why bitcoin's pullback could be 'healthy' for a run to $100,000

Zack Guzman
·Senior Writer
·4 min read

Bitcoin may have tumbled nearly 20% from an all-time high of nearly $65,000 the cryptocurrency hit just 10 days ago, but that might not make $100,000 by the end of the year any less likely. 

In fact, according to one forecaster who has a $100,000 year-end price target for bitcoin, a "healthy" pullback might actually strengthen the bull case.

"We don't see this necessarily as something that's taking us to ... a 2017-type market top," Fundstrat Lead Digital Asset Strategist David Grider told Yahoo Finance on Friday, harkening back to the 2017 top that proceeded an 80% collapse. "But more so as something where the market needs to have a healthy cooling off period before the market can continue forward."

Among fellow bulls who share Grider's opinion in predicting significant upside to come, many point to bitcoin's boom-and-bust cycles tied back to the mechanics of bitcoin's code which automatically cuts the price paid to miners confirming transactions on the network in half roughly every four years in an event dubbed a "halving." In May 2020, bitcoin experienced its third "halving" when the miner reward was automatically reduced from 12.5 bitcoin to 6.25. Historically, bitcoin's price has rallied after those events, as most recently marked by the nearly 3,000% rally that followed in the 18 months after the second "halving."

On top of that, other technical traders have increasingly pointed out how well another model tied to bitcoin's halving has tracked bitcoin's price rise over the years. Referred to as the "stock-to-flow" model, it measures existing supplies, usually of commodities, against the flow at which new inventory is produced. In the case of bitcoin, halving events, by definition, cut that flow in half. When applying the measure to bitcoin, the co-founder of crypto investment firm Pantera Capital, Dan Moorehead, expressed his surprise at how bitcoin's price has moved in lockstep with projections.

Another widely-followed technical analyst pointed out on Twitter that a longer trend chart showed a similarly predictive path for bitcoin's price dating back to 2012 and actually expressed relief at the recent dip back down to bring it closer to the model.

Looking past bitcoin, Grider says the volatility — or lack thereof — seen in other cryptocurrencies also points to continued strength rather than a top. The second-largest crypto by market cap, ether (ETH-USD), has only retreated about 5% from its most recent high. 

"I think one of the things that does give us a bit of confidence in where we're at with the longer-term cycle is that if you look at other large digital assets like Ethereum, which has held up pretty well in relative terms even during this pullback bitcoin has had, it's been, on a relative basis, kind of actually making newer, recent highs over the last few years," he said. "So I think that that's a strong indication that big segments of the market really are just seeing capital kind of move around within it, and we're not necessarily seeing a super flee of capital."

If anything, we've seen the opposite among larger players as of late. This week, Morgan Stanley unveiled that it raised nearly $30 million from more than 320 investors for its new crypto fund in just 14 days, according to new filings. Goldman Sachs is also said to be working at rolling out investment access to bitcoin and other digital assets for wealth management clients relatively soon. And from a regulatory perspective, the SEC officially acknowledged a third active bitcoin ETF filing the agency is now reviewing. It's due to weigh in on VanEck's filing first, by April 29, to either deny, delay, or finally green light the first U.S. bitcoin ETF.

Given that progress, Grider reaffirmed his $100,000 price target, but conceded short term volatility could continue. 

"I think, you know, if you're a trader, maybe you can think about that. But I think if you're an investor with a longer-term time horizon, I think there are still reasons that folks should still be involved in crypto," he said.

Zack Guzman is an anchor for Yahoo Finance Live as well as a senior writer covering entrepreneurship, crypto, cannabis, startups, and breaking news at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @zGuz.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – April 24th, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. A Bitcoin move back through to $52,000 levels would be needed to steady the crypto market.

  • How Much Bitcoin Should You Own? Advisors' Calls May Shock You

    Swings in Bitcoin price look like a one-way street: up. So you want in on the action. How much should you invest? Not much, say financial advisors.

  • Why Berkshire Hathaway's health care project Haven failed

    Haven, the joint venture of three of the largest companies in America — Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B), Amazon (AMZN) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) — once threatened to disrupt the health care system of the U.S. But less than three years later, it unceremoniously fizzled out in February.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Is Betting Big On NFTs, Extends Buy And Hold Strategy

    - Many billionaires tracked by both Forbes and Portfolio Insider are famously out of touch with modern blockchain infrastructure. But not Mark Cuban, the billionaire is all in on blockchain after infamously selling his startup Broadcast.com to Yahoo in the first internet boom for $5.7 billion in stock. After all, Mr. Cuban tells savvy investors that if he were to do it all over again, he would center his business around blockchain technology, smart contracts and NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. And he is putting his money where his mouth is. The host of the TV show ‘Shark Tank' recently doubled down on his investments in NFT’s by initiating multiple stakes in non-fungible token companies. The billionaire jumped in the NFT space with both feet since the beginning of this year. He bought stakes in NFT platforms like SuperRare, Mintable, Cryptoslam & OpenSea. The NFT market, which stood around $250 million last year, is on pace for record growth. Blockchain startups like Alchemy have grown 54-fold since August to power $25 billion worth of Ethereum projects, according to Bloomberg and Portfolio Insider. Along with investments in NFTs, the billionaire investor has also been snapping up crypto coins: “Bitcoin is not going to be a currency. It’s not going to be a hedge against fiat and printing too many fiat dollars. It is a store of value that is going to increase in value because it’s scarce.” Cuban uses a Coinbase wallet for bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital coins portfolio. Good enough, he bought shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on the day of its public debut on Nasdaq. Along with crypto-assets, NFTs, and non-fungible tokens, he loves to invest in traditional high-growth stocks. Here are some of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s top high-growth stocks: Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon.com, the world’s largest e-commerce giant, has been ace in the hole for Mark Cuban. Last year, he revealed that he started buying Amazon in the range of $500 to $700, and his “buy and hold” strategy is paying off big time. “I have close to a billion dollars in Amazon stock,” Cuban said last year. “It’s my biggest holding.” Amazon's stock price rallied 44% in the last twelve months and its shares are up 432% in the past five years -- thanks to a consistent high double-digit revenue and earnings growth. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) The world’s largest streaming giant is the second-largest stock holding of the Shark Tank investor. Believe it or not, he holds a stake in Netflix ever since it was trading around $50 a share. With the shares now at around $500, the stock has been a jackpot with a 1,200% paper gain on Mr. Cuban’s early investment. Mark Cuban revealed in an interview that he holds more than 50,000 shares of Netflix, and he remains bullish on the streaming stock despite the flood of competitors entering the streaming market. “Every single new smart TV that has come out has Netflix as an option. When you go to the gym, every smart workout device has Netflix as an option,” Cuban said. “It’s ubiquitous not just here, but it’s becoming more ubiquitous globally as well ... I don’t see the competition negatively impacting that at all.” With more than 208 million in paid memberships, Netflix raked in a record $7.1 billion in revenue during the March quarter. He believes Netflix will be able to shake off its disappointing first-quarter subscriber growth figures and projections for the current quarter. He also believes that further post-earnings stock decline could create an opportunity for shareholders like himself. Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Mark Cuban is a long-time shareholder in Twitter. And he swooped in to boost his stake last year when Twitter's stock price plummeted to its 52-week low on worries over advertising revenue. Buying on the dip worked like a charm for Mr. Cuban. The stock price of the social media company rallied 161% in the last twelve months, extending the five-year gains to 284%. The surge in global internet advertising is among the key catalysts behind Twitter’s stock price rally. Economic reopening and improving fundamentals for the global traveling and tourism industry will fuel growth into advertising revenues in 2021. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Is Loading Up On These Four Tech Stocks In 202184% Of Warren Buffett's Portfolio In 2021 Is In These 3 Categories© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Strategist on Bitcoin: The market needs a 'healthy cool off period'

    Bitcoin sank below $50,000 following Biden’s tax plan announcement. Fundstrat Lead Digital Asset Strategist David Grider joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Turkey’s Crypto Pain Grows With Second Exchange Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s cryptocurrency investors were dealt another blow at the end of a dismal week after a second big exchange collapsed in as many days and its chief executive was reportedly detained. Vebitcoin has halted operations citing deteriorating financial conditions, and Demiroren News Agency said its Chief Executive Ilker Bas and three other employees have been detained. The Financial Crimes Investigation Board has blocked Vebitcoin’s accounts and opened a probe.Vebitcoin is Turkey’s fourth biggest exchange with close to $60 million in daily volumes, according to CoinGecko.com which tracks data on price, volume and market value on crypto markets. More than half of this volume came from Bitcoin, which dropped 19% this week.This week’s rout marks the worst period for Bitcoin since it tumbled amid a wider slump in risk assets at the end of February and analysts have warned of further losses. Even digital currencies that managed to eke out gains over the past few days, like Ether and Dogecoin, tumbled on Friday.Vebitcoin’s collapse comes days after Thodex halted operations and its 27-year-old founder fled the country. Thodex had about 390,000 users according to a lawyer for the victims and losses could be as high as $2 billion, according to Turkey’s Haberturk newspaper.Read More: Turkey Begins Manhunt for CEO of Collapsed Crypto ExchangeThe two exchanges were part of the cryptocurrency boom that has drawn in legions of Turks seeking to protect their savings from rampant inflation and an unstable currency. Inflation hit 16.2% in March, more than three times the central bank’s target, and the lira has weakened more than 10% against the dollar this year -- its ninth consecutive year of losses.The daily volume of trade in Turkish crypto markets was close to $2 billion for Friday, according to data from CoinGecko.com. The boom has drawn attention from regulators.Turkey’s Central Bank has banned cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from April 30, and the country has prohibited payment and electronic money institutions from mediating money transfers to cryptocurrency platforms.Central Bank chief Sahap Kavcioglu said more regulations are in the pipeline in a televised interview on Friday. “We are working on regulations in terms of cryptocurrency,” he said. “There are disturbing money outflows to outside of Turkey via cryptocurrencies.”(Updated with report on CEO being detailed in lead and 2nd paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has attracted a following on Wall Street as investors have seen her company's ETFs return huge gains. For example, her ARK Innovation ETF is up 300% over the past three years. Danny Vena (Square): With Wood's focus on emerging and disruptive technologies, it's little wonder that digital payments is one of the trends on her radar.

  • The IRS made a mistake on an inherited IRA rule — here are the facts

    The Internal Revenue Service used an example for distribution rules of inherited IRAs that had some financial advisers worried.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – April 24th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the majors. A fall through the day’s pivot levels would bring support levels into play.

  • Porsche plans EV battery cells factory in southern Germany

    Volkswagen's luxury sports car unit Porsche AG is speeding up its e-mobility drive with plans for a German factory to manufacture battery cells for electric vehicles, its chief executive officer told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. European car manufacturers, who mainly rely on battery suppliers in Asia, are looking to reduce their dependence from abroad in light of a ramp-up in e-cars production to meet tougher environmental rules in the European Union.

  • Turkey Blocks Bank Accounts of a Crypto Exchange Even as It Hunts for the CEO of Another

    April has not been a kind month to crypto in Turkey.

  • Is Teradata Corp. (TDC) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 3.71% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index in the period. You can view the fund’s top […]

  • India Covid: Families appeal for help in Delhi's oxygen shortage

    People in Delhi resort to social media and desperate phone calls to try to find oxygen for Covid patients.

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • Biden to make first overseas trip in office to UK, EU

    President Joe Biden will embark on his first overseas trip in office in June, the White House announced Friday, with the aim of demonstrating his administration's commitment to the transatlantic alliance and reengagement with key allies. Biden will attend the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England, set for June 11-13, followed by a visit to Brussels, where he will hold meetings with European Union leadership and attend the June 14 summit of leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The meetings with the United States' closest allies come as Biden has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit in the coming months in a third country, though no date has yet been set.

  • Biden news: President to visit UK and EU on first trip abroad as he promises green jobs for ‘all workers’

    Catch up on the day in US politics

  • What does new Hornets lineup tell us about Borrego’s direction to finish out season?

    The Hornets have lost six of their past seven entering Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’