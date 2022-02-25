Why Black Entrepreneurs Are Leaving Corporate America

MadameNoire
·5 min read
Black entrepreneurship
Black entrepreneurship

Source: Portra / Getty

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a tremendous loss for millions of people. Job loss. Loss of life. Loss of community. Its full effects still have yet to unfold. However, for some, total loss and devastation can be an impetus for starting something new. “Necessity is the mother of innovation,” and that was proven during this pandemic. Salesforce reports that 4.4 million new businesses were started during 2020 – that’s 51 percent higher than the average number of new businesses opened yearly between 2010 and 2019. The research showed approximately a quarter of individuals who started businesses did so because they were furloughed or laid off. For some, the pandemic created an opening for an idea they’d been mulling over for a while.

The 2020 Annual Business Survey from the U.S. Census showed an estimated 134,567 Black-owned businesses for the year, with $133.7 billion in annual receipts, 1.3 million employees and $40.5 billion in annual payroll. Black entrepreneurs took the well-earned spotlight in new businesses in 2020. However, the reasoning and struggles behind the lives of Black entrepreneurs have been unique. YouGov conducted a survey in collaboration with Linkedin to get a better look at why Black entrepreneurs are leaving the 9-to-5 world and the struggles they face.

Wanting Freedom Of Time And Money

Black entrepreneurship
Black entrepreneurship

Source: VioletaStoimenova / Getty

A desire for more freedom and flexibility – both in time and earning potential – were top-listed reasons Black entrepreneurs started their own businesses. They felt that their corporate jobs did not offer these. In fact, one in five Black entrepreneurs left their job because they felt their employer wasn’t invested in their growth as a professional. Fifty-four percent left because they wanted more financial independence and stability and one in three started their own venture because they required more money to take care of their families. A desire to build generational wealth was also a commonly named reason for starting one’s own business.

Feeling Undervalued And Stuck

Black entrepreneurship
Black entrepreneurship

Source: VioletaStoimenova / Getty

The survey asked what it would take to have these professionals consider staying at their old jobs. Better financial incentives and more opportunities for growth came up often. Fifty percent of the surveyed individuals wanted more pay and 37 percent wanted more time off or flexibility. Thirty-two percent wanted better benefits packages and 29 percent wanted more professional development opportunities. Many Black entrepreneurs (35 percent) stated that the reason they started their own business was to be role models for others. In addition to kick-starting their own career momentum, they seek to inspire other Black professionals who feel stuck at work to do the same. Paying it forward is a big motivator in many ways, with one in five Black entrepreneurs stating that they started their business during the pandemic because they wanted to contribute to their community.

How Established Companies Are (And Aren’t) Helping

Black entrepreneurship
Black entrepreneurship

Source: FatCamera / Getty

The research found that some companies have taken initiatives to support entrepreneurs who are working on their staff. The top five ways they’ve done so has been through mentorship programs, exposure, partnership, funding and networking. However, 41 percent of Black entrepreneurs working at established companies feel that some of these initiatives were performative responses to the BLM movement, and for that reason, have not taken advantage of the programs offered.

The Biggest Obstacles Faced

Black entrepreneurship
Black entrepreneurship

Source: filadendron / Getty

The research also looked into the top factors holding Black entrepreneurs back in their pursuit. The issues boiled down to finances, racism and a lack of networks. Some of the financial issues discussed included difficulty accessing capital, personal debt and the need to pay for others’ lives besides their own. When it comes to the struggle to access capital, racism plays into it, says many professionals. While the research showed that 43 percent of Black entrepreneurs believe that access to funding is the key to success, only one in four have received such funding. Meanwhile, 37 percent believe they will not receive funding unless they have a white individual on their team. Racism is at the root of the networking struggles as well, with 30 percent of Black professionals not joining a networking group for fear they’d be excluded due to their skin color.

When Traditional Funding Fails

Black entrepreneurship
Black entrepreneurship

Source: filadendron / Getty

Thirty-five percent of the Black entrepreneurs surveyed reported that they have been discriminated against when applying for capital. Many have had to turn to alternative and non-traditional ways of saving seed money for their business. These include personal savings, personal loans, borrowing from personal contacts, taking money out of retirement funds and seeking investors. Personal savings far exceeded the other methods, with 64 percent of Black entrepreneurs relying on their hard-earned savings to fund their dream. In fact, one of the top-listed reasons Black entrepreneurs stay at their 9-to-5 job is to save up enough money to start their business.

The Value Of Networking

Black entrepreneurship
Black entrepreneurship

Source: fotostorm / Getty

While many of the individuals surveyed expressed hesitation towards joining networking groups, those who have joined such groups reported positive results. Seventy-five percent of those who have joined networking groups feel more supported in their pursuits and 69 percent stated that they are learning the skills they need to grow their business through these groups. A sense of connection to their community, access to funding and potential partnerships were other top-listed benefits of joining networking groups. The survey found that one in three Black entrepreneurs find their network through online resources like Linkedin.

Recommended Stories

  • Louisiana's Entergy customers owe $3.2 billion in grid repair costs: Here's how they'll pay

    Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell was only member to vote against plan for ratepayers to foot $3.2 billion bill for repair costs.

  • Ford Ranger Raptor Pickup to Kick Up Dust Storm in US

    2023 Ford Ranger Raptor is coming the US. Check out the details and a photo gallery.

  • Step Inside One Family’s Historic Los Angeles Dream Home

    The front façade was all that remained untouched of this circa-1922 adobe home reimagined by Los Angeles–based DISC Interiors. “We work on a lot of historical residences, and love projects in Hancock Park,” says co-principal David John Dick, whose firm is known for its organic, contemporary interiors.

  • Tribute to King James: LeBron James museum to open in hometown Akron in 2023

    Work is underway to create a LeBron James museum honoring the NBA star in the soon-to-open House Three Thirty in Akron.

  • New details on Deshaun Watson Case and the Houston Texans

    FOX 26 obtained a deposition taken on Valentine’s week in court. In the document, an NFL marketing manager representing Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson says the Texans created a Non-Disclosure agreement for Watson, which he then gave to some of the 22 women filing a lawsuit against the QB.

  • El Dorado Superior Court prohibits operations at Apple Bistro

    Apple Bistro, located off Highway 50 in Placerville, is closed after the El Dorado County Superior Court issued a preliminary injunction to prohibit all operations. The order was issued on Friday and was effective immediately. It remains in place until trial in the lawsuit, which has not yet been scheduled. The court says owner Jennette Waldow and her company, International Farmers Kitchen LLC, have been operating the restaurant without a health permit since July 2020. The county said the restaurant received $22,736 in COVID-19 relief funds in September 2020.

  • This Woman's Job Application Was Denied Because Of Her Voicemail, And People Are Furious Over Something So Trivial Being Used Against Her

    Is a voicemail grounds for rejection?View Entire Post ›

  • IAG CEO Gallego: not seeing same degree of A350 issue as Qatar

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Airways-owner IAG is not experiencing the same degree of issues as Qatar Airways with surface degradation of paint on the Airbus A350 jets it operates, Chief Executive Luis Gallego said on Friday. "We don't have the same type of issues that Qatar has, and we are operating A350s, and we have not had problems," Gallego told reporters. Qatar and Airbus have been at loggerheads for months over surface flaws on A350s, some of which have been grounded by Qatar over safety concerns as its airline sues Airbus for $600 million.

  • A Florida restaurant didn't pay wages to servers and forced them to work 'for tips alone', the labor department says

    The DOL said that the restaurant owed 10 workers a combined $118,042 in back wages and liquidated damages.

  • Here's why the U.S. Supreme Court will not hear Ocean City's topless ban lawsuit

    A petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that upheld Ocean City's topless ordinance has been denied.

  • CBS Loses Bid To Deep-Six ‘MacGyver’ Profits Suit; Case Set For Trial Next Month

    MacGyver famously can fix anything with two pieces of tape, a paper clip and some balsa wood, but CBS can’t save itself from having to go to trial in two months over profits from the revived series. Even though the network’s rebirthing of the Lucas Till-led MacGyver wrapped last April, a Los Angeles Superior Court […]

  • Judge OKs Boeing settlement with investors over 737 Max

    A judge has approved a $237.5 million settlement of a lawsuit in which Boeing investors accused company board members of failing to properly oversee safety issues around the 737 Max before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people. The investors filed the so-called derivative lawsuit on behalf of Boeing. Insurers for several current and former Boeing directors will pay the settlement to Boeing.

  • Emirates warns Airbus over A350 deliveries amid paint row -report

    "We made it absolutely clear in Toulouse now that, if we have the same problem on one of our aircraft, we won’t take them over," Tim Clark told industry publication AirlineRatings. Airbus declined to comment on Clark's remarks. It is locked in a dispute with Qatar Airways over the contractual and safety implications of paint and lightning protection damage on A350 passenger jets.

  • Justice Department sues UnitedHealth over nearly $8B deal

    Federal regulators are suing to block UnitedHealth Group’s purchase of technology company Change Healthcare, a deal they fear will put too much health care claims information in the hands of one company. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that the proposed deal would hurt competition and give UnitedHealth Group — which runs the nation's largest insurer — access to sensitive claims information from competitors. “If America’s largest health insurer is permitted to acquire a major rival for critical health care claims technologies, it will undermine competition for health insurance and stifle innovation in the employer health insurance markets," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

  • The Indian banker who gifted shares worth $500,000 to his domestic help

    Vembu Vaidyanathan has always been generous with gratitude towards those who have been part of his ride to success. It wasn’t exactly a surprise when he gave away shares worth 3.95 crore rupees ($526,000) of IDFC First Bank to his driver, personal trainer, office support staff, and domestic workers on Feb. 21. Earlier, in October 2020, Vaidyanathan had pledged 100,000 shares in IDFC, then valued at close to Rs30 lakh, to Gurdial Saini, his maths teacher from school.

  • How Far Will a $1 Million Nest Egg Take You in Retirement?

    You probably envision millionaires living in mansions and traveling the world on well-staffed yachts, but a lot of millionaires look just like you and me. They go to a regular job, they have a monthly budget, and they save up for big-ticket purchases.

  • Russian Oil Offered at Record Discount as Buyers Hit Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship crude oil was offered for sale at a record discount as some buyers and shipping companies fretted over potential sanctions by the West following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil freight transportation costs boomed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bi

  • Sarah Palin seeks new trial in defamation lawsuit, with new judge

    A Manhattan judge said Wednesday that lawyers for Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin are seeking a new trial on her defamation claims against The New York Times, along with his removal from the case.

  • Company officers accused of bilking customers of $190 million indicted in southern IL

    “These offenses ruin lives and must be dealt with harshly,” said Steven Weinhoeft, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.