Here’s Why Black Knight (BKI) Declined in Q4

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Madison Funds, managed by Madison Investment Management, released the “Madison Investors Fund” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 10.2% compared to the 7.6% return for the S&P 500 Index. For the calendar year, the fund declined 13.2% compared to a -18.1% fall for the S&P 500 Index. In the quarter, the Consumer Discretionary sector was the largest positive contributor to the fund’s performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Madison Funds highlighted stocks like Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is a software technology company. On January 12, 2023, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) stock closed at $61.50 per share. One-month return of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) was 3.07%, and its shares lost 19.29% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has a market capitalization of $9.596 billion.

Madison Funds made the following comment about Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter:

"Our largest individual detractors were Brookfield Corporation, Alphabet, Amazon, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), and Dollar Tree. Alphabet’s price-to-earnings multiple continues to contract due to concerns about the potential for revenue to be more economically sensitive than it has been historically, given the vast size of the business today. At Amazon, cost pressures and slowing AWS growth weighed on its share price. The regulatory status of Intercontinental Exchange’s pending acquisition offer for Black Knight remains a concern, while in the interim, business conditions have deteriorated given the slowdown in the mortgage market."

10 Best AI Stocks for 2022
10 Best AI Stocks for 2022

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is not on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 47 hedge fund portfolios held Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) at the end of the third quarter, and which was 46 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in another article and shared best stocks according to Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Coinbase Confirms End of an Era

    The horizon is uncertain for Coinbase. The cryptocurrency exchange is still unable to get out of the bad patch that the cryptocurrency sector has been going through for a year. The cryptocurrency market has lost nearly $2.1 trillion compared to its all-time high of $3 trillion reached in November 2021.

  • 3 Stocks I Will 'Never' Sell

    There should also be ample growth opportunities. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) posted trailing-12-month revenue of $502 billion, but growth has surely slowed since the booming days of the pandemic. What's particularly appealing about investing in this company is that you also get to own Amazon Web Services (AWS), the largest cloud-computing platform in the world with 34% of the market.

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • If You Like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, Consider Buying This Stock, Too

    This tiny cloud computing company is competing with industry giants, and it's growing like a weed.

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Outlook

    Today is shaping up negative for Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • 5 Best Fidelity Mutual Funds to Buy in 2023

    Watch Fidelity mutual funds like FSHOX, FSLBX, EQPGX, FCPVX, and FGITX that have given positive returns in the current year and are expected to do the same in 2023 and beyond.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Union Pacific In 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    While railroads may seem old-fashioned, they're still an integral part of the U.S. economy. The largest publicly traded railroad company is Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) although Berkshire Hathaway owns its primary competitor, BNSF. Since 2010 (and many other periods as well), Union Pacific has been an outstanding stock.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You May Regret not Buying Right Now

    At their beaten-down valuations, these stocks have the potential to deliver some impressive returns.

  • New Data Center Chips Could Mean Massive Growth for 1 Tiny Semiconductor Company

    Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has been on a wild ride. Aehr beat financial expectations, but this recent surge in optimism has less to do with EVs and a lot more to do with data centers. On the surface, Aehr stock's recent run-up has everything to do with the last quarter's results.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • Inflation will surprise investors again in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

  • ‘The set-up will be more like 1929’: Cathie Wood warned of another ‘Great Depression’ if the Fed doesn't pivot — here are 3 investment sectors for safe haven

    The super investor is sounding the alarm.

  • Salesforce Loses Another Security Leader in Executive Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- A second Salesforce Inc. cybersecurity executive has left the company within the span of a few months, another shake-up in the top ranks of the software maker that is struggling with slowing revenue growth.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpGoogle, Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC Ab

  • This Hasn't Happened to Microsoft's Stock Since 2012

    One of billionaire investor Warren Buffett's biggest mistakes was not buying shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the company's early years. Microsoft is one of the safest growth stocks you can buy and it normally has no problem outperforming the markets. It's an incredible performance for the stock but with Microsoft being a hugely profitable business (its net margins are north of 30%) and always finding new ways to grow, its success shouldn't be too big of a surprise.

  • 2 Stocks at Record Lows That Look Like Buys Right Now

    Hundreds of companies went public in 2020 and 2021, and many of them are now trading at all-time lows. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Tyler Crowe discuss two of their favorites right now.

  • 3 Nvidia Stock Predictions for 2023

    Even Nostradamus couldn't have predicted the events of 2022. Let's see if the coming year will be any easier.