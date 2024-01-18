Why Black Women Are Showing Up And Showing Out For Claudine Gay

Black women in Washington are standing by Dr. Claudine Gay after her resignation as Harvard University’s first Black woman president. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they delivered a letter in an act of solidarity. Her six month stint as the school was sadly the shortest in their history.

One of the letter’s creators, LaNeSha DeBardelaben, explained the importance of this moment.“Dr. Gay’s resignation is disheartening and prompts a call to action among Black women. We recognize that we need to galvanize and collectively support one another,” she stated.

Gay stepping down was result of months of ruthless conservative attacks—but if there’s one thing Black women will do it’s support other Black women.

