Why Bobby Witt Jr. committed to the Royals long term: ‘Now is the perfect time’

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. basked in the moment. There was a gleam of reassurance in his eyes. There was excitement in his tone.

He searched for the words as he attempted to convey his emotions.

It wasn’t a daunting task. Instead, it was a heartfelt gratitude for all the hard work he accrued within the Royals organization. Witt had earned his reward: A new 14-year contract extension (11 years guaranteed) worth $288.7 million.

On Tuesday, Witt shared the moment with his family and friends. In the process, he illuminated a small press area in the Royals Hall of Fame building.

As only a superstar could.

“It’s unbelievable,” Witt said. “I guess it’s truly an honor and a blessing. I never really had tears of joy, maybe three or four times. All my sisters’ weddings, when I got drafted and now today. It’s pretty special and this feeling is amazing.”

The Royals were committed to getting a long-term deal done. The front office, likewise, has emphasized a desire to build a consistent winner. Royals general manager J.J. Picollo revamped the overall roster this offseason with experienced veterans.

KC added starting pitchers Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Kyle Wright. They also acquired relievers Will Smith, Chris Stratton and Nick Anderson. Additionally, the Royals signed veteran players Hunter Renfroe, Adam Frazier and Garrett Hampson.

The message was clear. The Royals showed they were devoted to reversing an eight-year drought without a winning season. It further served as a signal to Witt and his representatives.

“Now is the perfect time,” Witt said. “(We) had a bad year last year but just trying to build off that. What can we do to keep performing? You saw all the moves they made this offseason, and it’s a sign of hope. And so it felt like it’s the right time and it’s an exciting time for sure.”

Witt had multiple years to consider a long-term deal. He entered his final year of pre-arbitration and could’ve reached free agency after the 2027 season.

However, Witt said he knew he wanted to remain with the Royals. KC was the team that drafted him second overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. Royals scouts attended multiple games when he was in high school. KC embraced him with open arms and fans shared his love for the game.

The Royals had his heart and Witt knew that he was right at home.

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., left, smiles as he answers questions while the team’s owner, John Sherman, applauds during a press conference Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

“I think we played around 40 games and there was a Royals scout at every single game, most practices. And just seeing the blue up there in the stands, it just kind of felt like that was right. So I got drafted here, and then just being in the city (and) around the people, the fans, it just felt like home from day one. So (I’m) just honored to be able to be here and try to help the team as much as I can.”

Witt elevated his game last season. He had a career year with 30 home runs, 96 RBIs and 49 stolen bases. Witt became the first Royals player with a 30-30 season and made MLB history by having at least 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases in each of his first two professional seasons.

There were also memorable moments. Witt hit an inside-the-park home run against the Mariners, a walk-off grand slam against the Twins and turned in a dazzling defensive play against the Boston Red Sox.

It became clear that Witt was an emerging superstar. Across the league, teams began signing young phenoms to long-term deals. Players such as Julio Rodriguez, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Corbin Carroll inked mega contracts.

Witt seemed like the next in line. However, fans were concerned about whether the Royals would be willing to pursue a lengthy, expensive deal — or if the two sides could agree on terms. Both sides continued to communicate and things ramped up this offseason.

The Royals requested a meeting with Witt’s representatives in September. Both sides had desires to push towards a deal. It wasn’t until December, around the Winter Meetings, that the Royals made a new offer.

The contract began to get hammered out. Both sides agreed to terms over the weekend. Witt received multiple opt-outs after the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th seasons of the deal. The Royals have three club options that they can exercise as well.

“This is a great day in Royals history and really Kansas City history,” Picollo said. “It’s exciting. I want to thank Bobby for wanting to be a Royal long term. I think early on, when we started out, that was the biggest question we had to get over, and it was very apparent that Bobby was committed and very comfortable with being (in) Kansas City. And that was exciting for us.”

The Royals look to improve after a franchise record 106 losses last season. KC heads to spring training in Surprise, Arizona, next week. Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 14 and the first full-squad workout is Feb. 19. The Royals will open the 2024 season at Kauffman Stadium against the Twins on March 28.

There are still multiple questions looming around the organization. The Royals still have to decide on a new stadium location and generate voter support in Jackson County. However, one of their biggest concerns has been answered.

Witt is tied to the Royals, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is where I wanted to be,” Witt said. “And if I want to do something, I want to be here, and so that’s kind of the main goal.”