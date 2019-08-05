Why You Should Like The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited’s (NSE:BBTC) ROCE

Today we'll evaluate The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited (NSE:BBTC) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bombay Burmah Trading:

0.24 = ₹18b ÷ (₹98b - ₹23b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Bombay Burmah Trading has an ROCE of 24%.

Does Bombay Burmah Trading Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Bombay Burmah Trading's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Food industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Bombay Burmah Trading compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

We can see that , Bombay Burmah Trading currently has an ROCE of 24%, less than the 37% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Bombay Burmah Trading's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:BBTC Past Revenue and Net Income, August 5th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Bombay Burmah Trading is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Bombay Burmah Trading's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Bombay Burmah Trading has total assets of ₹98b and current liabilities of ₹23b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.