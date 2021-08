Why These ‘Boring’ Cars Are Great for Your Wallet

Mitchell Hubble / Mazda

Corvettes and Camaros turn heads on the highway. Porsches and Mercedes stir adoration and envy. That envy, however, would probably dry up pretty quickly if anyone saw the bills associated with buying and owning an undeniably awesome car.

For the budget-minded buyer, boring is sometimes better.

GOBankingRates researched dozens of cars, trucks, vans and SUVs that aren’t particularly sexy but are incredibly forgiving to owners' checking accounts. The study identified and ranked these so-called "boring" cars by analyzing U.S. News & World Report's “Best Car Rankings for 2020” data. GOBankingRates found the starting MSRP, overall safety ranking out of 20 stars and gas mileage for each vehicle. Vehicles are ranked in ascending order from least great to best.

The result is a list of affordable vehicles in a variety of categories that are good on gas, safe to drive and/or hold their value well. The first 31 cars on the list, for example, boast MSRPs below the national average.

From hatchbacks and pickups to sedans, coupes and SUVs, there’s something for everyone on this list. All of them are fairly vanilla, but none will break the bank for drivers who value substance over style. If that sounds like you, and you’re in the market for a new car, this list is a great place to start shopping.

Last updated: Aug. 23, 2021

Frenak/Chevrolet

54. 2020 Chevrolet Suburban

Starting MSRP: $51,700

City mpg: 15

Highway mpg: 22

Combined mpg: 18.5

Safety rating: 16

5-year depreciation: $29,753

Nissan

53. 2020 Nissan Armada

Starting MSRP: $47,100

City mpg: 14

Highway mpg: 19

Combined mpg: 16.5

Safety rating: 15

5-year depreciation: $27,106

Chevrolet

52. 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

Starting MSRP: $49,000

City mpg: 15

Highway mpg: 22

Combined mpg: 18.5

Safety rating: 16

5-year depreciation: $28,200

Ford

51. 2020 Ford Expedition

Starting MSRP: $52,810

City mpg: 17

Highway mpg: 23

Combined mpg: 20

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $30,392

Jonathan Miller / Toyota

50. 2020 Toyota Avalon

Starting MSRP: $35,875

City mpg: 22

Highway mpg: 32

Combined mpg: 27

Safety rating: 18

5-year depreciation: $20,646

Lisa Linke / GMC

49. 2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Starting MSRP: $31,195

City mpg: 16

Highway mpg: 21

Combined mpg: 18.5

Safety rating: 17

5-year depreciation: $17,953

Mazda

48. 2020 Mazda CX-9

Starting MSRP: $33,890

City mpg: 22

Highway mpg: 28

Combined mpg: 25

Safety rating: 18

5-year depreciation: $19,504

Honda

47. 2020 Honda Ridgeline

Starting MSRP: $33,900

City mpg: 19

Highway mpg: 26

Combined mpg: 22.5

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $19,509

FCA US LLC / Chrysler

46. 2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Starting MSRP: $34,045

City mpg: 19

Highway mpg: 28

Combined mpg: 23.5

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $19,593

Ram

45. 2020 Ram 1500

Starting MSRP: $32,145

City mpg: 20

Highway mpg: 25

Combined mpg: 22.5

Safety rating: 18

5-year depreciation: $18,499

Kia

44. 2020 Kia Telluride

Starting MSRP: $31,890

City mpg: 20

Highway mpg: 26

Combined mpg: 23

Safety rating: 18

5-year depreciation: $18,353

Toyota

43. 2020 Toyota Sienna

Starting MSRP: $31,640

City mpg: 19

Highway mpg: 27

Combined mpg: 23

Safety rating: 18

5-year depreciation: $18,209

Chevrolet

42. 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Starting MSRP: $28,500

City mpg: 16

Highway mpg: 21

Combined mpg: 18.5

Safety rating: 17

5-year depreciation: $16,402

Nissan

41. 2020 Nissan Maxima

Starting MSRP: $34,250

City mpg: 20

Highway mpg: 30

Combined mpg: 25

Safety rating: 20

5-year depreciation: $19,711

Bruce Benedict / Hyundai

40. 2020 Hyundai Palisade

Starting MSRP: $31,975

City mpg: 19

Highway mpg: 26

Combined mpg: 22.5

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $18,402

FCA US LLC

39. 2020 Chrysler 300

Starting MSRP: $30,040

City mpg: 19

Highway mpg: 30

Combined mpg: 24.5

Safety rating: 17

5-year depreciation: $17,288

Chevrolet

38. 2020 Chevrolet Impala

Starting MSRP: $31,620

City mpg: 19

Highway mpg: 28

Combined mpg: 23.5

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $18,197

JAMES HALFACRE / Toyota

37. 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $37,000

City mpg: 43

Highway mpg: 44

Combined mpg: 43.5

Safety rating: 18

5-year depreciation: $21,294

Honda

36. 2020 Honda Odyssey

Starting MSRP: $30,790

City mpg: 19

Highway mpg: 28

Combined mpg: 23.5

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $17,720

Ford

35. 2020 Ford F-150

Starting MSRP: $28,745

City mpg: 19

Highway mpg: 25

Combined mpg: 22

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $16,543

Toyota

34. 2020 Toyota Tacoma

Starting MSRP: $26,050

City mpg: 20

Highway mpg: 23

Combined mpg: 21.5

Safety rating: 17

5-year depreciation: $14,992

Bruce Benedict / Kia

33. 2020 Kia Sedona

Starting MSRP: $27,600

City mpg: 18

Highway mpg: 24

Combined mpg: 21

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $15,884

Volkswagen

32. 2020 Volkswagen GTI

Starting MSRP: $28,595

City mpg: 24

Highway mpg: 32

Combined mpg: 28

Safety rating: 18

5-year depreciation: $16,456

Ford

31. 2020 Ford Ranger

Starting MSRP: $24,410

City mpg: 21

Highway mpg: 26

Combined mpg: 23.5

Safety rating: 16

5-year depreciation: $14,048

GMC

30. 2020 GMC Canyon

Starting MSRP: $23,395

City mpg: 20

Highway mpg: 26

Combined mpg: 23

Safety rating: 16

5-year depreciation: $13,464

FCA US LLC / Chrysler

29. 2020 Chrysler Voyager

Starting MSRP: $26,985

City mpg: 19

Highway mpg: 28

Combined mpg: 23.5

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $15,530

Hyundai

28. 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Starting MSRP: $26,275

City mpg: 22

Highway mpg: 29

Combined mpg: 25.5

Safety rating: 18

5-year depreciation: $15,121

KIA

27. 2020 Kia Sorento

Starting MSRP: $26,990

City mpg: 22

Highway mpg: 29

Combined mpg: 25.5

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $15,533

David Dewhurst Photography / Kia

26. 2020 Kia Sportage

Starting MSRP: $23,990

City mpg: 23

Highway mpg: 30

Combined mpg: 26.5

Safety rating: 18

5-year depreciation: $13,806

Toyota

25. 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $28,350

City mpg: 41

Highway mpg: 38

Combined mpg: 39.5

Safety rating: 18

5-year depreciation: $16,315

Mitchell Hubble / Mazda

24. 2020 Mazda CX-5

Starting MSRP: $25,190

City mpg: 25

Highway mpg: 31

Combined mpg: 28

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $14,497

David Westphal / Ford

23. 2020 Ford Escape

Starting MSRP: $24,885

City mpg: 27

Highway mpg: 33

Combined mpg: 30

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $14,321

Honda North America

22. 2020 Honda CR-V

Starting MSRP: $25,050

City mpg: 28

Highway mpg: 34

Combined mpg: 31

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $14,416

Ford Motor Company

21. 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $28,265

City mpg: 44

Highway mpg: 37

Combined mpg: 40.5

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $16,267

Jessica Lynn Walker / Chevrolet

20. 2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Starting MSRP: $23,800

City mpg: 26

Highway mpg: 31

Combined mpg: 28.5

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $13,697

Mazda

19. 2020 Mazda Mazda6

Starting MSRP: $24,100

City mpg: 26

Highway mpg: 35

Combined mpg: 30.5

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $13,870

Volkswagen

18. 2020 Volkswagen Golf

Starting MSRP: $23,195

City mpg: 29

Highway mpg: 35

Combined mpg: 32

Safety rating: 18

5-year depreciation: $13,349

Kia

17. 2020 Kia Optima

Starting MSRP: $23,390

City mpg: 24

Highway mpg: 32

Combined mpg: 28

Safety rating: 20

5-year depreciation: $13,461

David Dewhurst Photography / Hyundai

16. 2020 Hyundai Sonata

Starting MSRP: $23,600

City mpg: 28

Highway mpg: 38

Combined mpg: 33

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $13,582

Mazda

15. 2020 Mazda CX-30

Starting MSRP: $21,900

City mpg: 25

Highway mpg: 33

Combined mpg: 29

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $12,603

Toyota

14. 2020 Toyota Camry

Starting MSRP: $24,425

City mpg: 29

Highway mpg: 41

Combined mpg: 35

Safety rating: 20

5-year depreciation: $14,057

Honda North America

13. 2020 Honda Accord

Starting MSRP: $24,020

City mpg: 30

Highway mpg: 38

Combined mpg: 34

Safety rating: 20

5-year depreciation: $13,824

Hyundai

12. 2020 Hyundai Kona

Starting MSRP: $20,300

City mpg: 27

Highway mpg: 33

Combined mpg: 30

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $11,683

Mazda

11. 2020 Mazda Mazda3

Starting MSRP: $21,500

City mpg: 26

Highway mpg: 35

Combined mpg: 30.5

Safety rating: 20

5-year depreciation: $12,373

Kia

10. 2020 Kia Soul

Starting MSRP: $17,490

City mpg: 27

Highway mpg: 33

Combined mpg: 30

Safety rating: 17

5-year depreciation: $10,065

David Dewhurst Photography / Toyota

9. 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $28,430

City mpg: 51

Highway mpg: 53

Combined mpg: 52

Safety rating: 20

5-year depreciation: $16,361

Honda

8. 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $25,620

City mpg: 48

Highway mpg: 47

Combined mpg: 47.5

Safety rating: 20

5-year depreciation: $14,744

Kia

7. 2020 Kia Forte

Starting MSRP: $17,890

City mpg: 31

Highway mpg: 41

Combined mpg: 36

Safety rating: 17

5-year depreciation: $10,296

Wes Allison / Honda

6. 2020 Honda Civic

Starting MSRP: $20,650

City mpg: 30

Highway mpg: 38

Combined mpg: 34

Safety rating: 20

5-year depreciation: $11,884

Chevrolet

5. 2020 Chevrolet Sonic

Starting MSRP: $16,720

City mpg: 26

Highway mpg: 34

Combined mpg: 30

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $9,622

Toyota

4. 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Starting MSRP: $23,100

City mpg: 53

Highway mpg: 52

Combined mpg: 52.5

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $13,294

Honda

3. 2020 Honda Insight

Starting MSRP: $22,930

City mpg: 55

Highway mpg: 49

Combined mpg: 52

Safety rating: 20

5-year depreciation: $13,196

Honda

2. 2020 Honda Fit

Starting MSRP: $16,190

City mpg: 33

Highway mpg: 40

Combined mpg: 36.5

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $9,317

Toyota

1. 2020 Toyota Yaris

Starting MSRP: $15,650

City mpg: 32

Highway mpg: 40

Combined mpg: 36

Safety rating: 19

5-year depreciation: $9,007

Methodology: In order to find "boring" cars that are the best for your wallet, GOBankingRates looked at U.S. News & World Report's "Best Car Rankings for 2020" data, excluding all cars in the "luxury" and "sports" categories. Once top-ranking models were identified, GOBankingRates found each car's (1) starting MSRP from the manufacturer's official website; (2) overall safety ranking out of 20 stars (overall, frontal crash, side crash, rollover) as sourced from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; and (3) combined (city and highway) miles per gallon for each vehicle as sourced from U.S. News & World Report data. Factors No. 1-3 were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. Factor No. 1 was weighted three times and factor No. 2 was weighted 1/2 times in final calculations. For supplemental data, GOBankingRates used the Navy Federal Credit Union's car depreciation calculator to determine five-year depreciation costs for each car. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 15, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why These ‘Boring’ Cars Are Great for Your Wallet