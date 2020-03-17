Why Boris Johnson Reversed Britain’s Virus Response

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Flanked by his chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser Monday afternoon, Boris Johnson didn’t so much announce an escalation in the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis as signal a sharp course correction.

Exactly why the government has changed direction was confirmed some hours later, when the Imperial College Covid-19 Response Team, whose epidemiological modelling helps inform U.K. policy-making, published a bombshell report on its findings with implications for both Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump. If either follows the logic of the report, there are far more stringent measures to come and long-term implications we’ve only begun to contemplate.

The 30-member Imperial team set out two fundamental strategies in dealing with Covid-19: “mitigation,” in which the aim is not to entirely disrupt transmission to but slow its impact; and “suppression,” which aims to reduce the rate of transmission so dramatically that each case generates less than one additional infection and the disease is stopped in its tracks. You can guess which path China followed once it came to grips with the fact it had a massive crisis on its hands. The U.K. government’s policy up to now, which it called the “delay” phase, adopted a weak mitigation policy at best.

You can measure the difference in lives. With no mitigation measures at all, the Imperial Team said they would expect 80% of the population to be infected, resulting in 510,000 deaths in the U.K. and 2.2 million in the U.S. — and that’s without accounting for the impact on mortality of health systems getting overwhelmed. By the second week in April, the critical care capacity of Britain’s National Health Service would be overwhelmed.

Even with more optimal mitigation measures, including many of the new measures Johnson announced Monday — self-isolation for anyone with symptoms and their family members for 14 days, longer term isolation for the elderly and vulnerable, and asking the general public to refrain from non-essential travel — peak demand on critical care beds will likely be eight times the capacity of Britain’s medical system. And for those insisting that the U.S.’s private care model is somehow better equipped, afraid not — the gap is the same.

Mitigation, in other words, would overwhelm our health-care systems and lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths. Suppression is more draconian, but also more effective. Suppression measures include social distancing of the entire population, strict isolation of infected cases, household quarantine, school and university closures.

But suppression at this stage of the epidemic comes with a catch: It will need to continue until a vaccine is found or what’s called herd immunity is achieved, whichever comes first, say the authors. The former is estimated to take 18 months, though perhaps the urgency and the ingenuity of global teams working on the problem will accelerate that. Herd immunity — when enough people have been infected so that the virus stops spreading — depends on the transmission rate of the virus. Since Covid-19 is highly infectious, a much greater share of us have to get it for it to stop spreading. One estimate bandied about is 60%, though in an article for the World Economic Forum, Jeremy Rossman, an honorary senior lecturer in virology at the University of Kent, calculates that 70% of the population would have to be infected for herd immunity to work.

What happens if restrictions are lifted too early? Short-lived suppression is likely to result in a resurgence of the virus. Health systems would again be overwhelmed, though presumably further capacity could be built in the meantime. That is something epidemiologists will be watching closely in China, Italy and other countries that are some ways ahead on the curve.

It’s not easy to say with precision what a particular combination applied at a certain point on the epidemic curve will achieve. Nevertheless, the authors conclude that the more suppression measures the better, and the measure that has the largest overall impact is social distancing applied to the entire population. And while there has been much debate over the wisdom of school closures, the authors recommend them since they break the social contacts between households and so reduce transmission.