Here’s why Borosil Glass Works Limited’s (NSE:BOROSIL) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we'll look at Borosil Glass Works Limited (NSE:BOROSIL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Borosil Glass Works:

0.055 = ₹535m ÷ (₹12b - ₹2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Borosil Glass Works has an ROCE of 5.5%.

Does Borosil Glass Works Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Borosil Glass Works's ROCE is meaningfully below the Consumer Durables industry average of 16%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Borosil Glass Works compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

You can see in the image below how Borosil Glass Works's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Borosil Glass Works's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Borosil Glass Works has total assets of ₹12b and current liabilities of ₹2.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 19% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.

What We Can Learn From Borosil Glass Works's ROCE

While that is good to see, Borosil Glass Works has a low ROCE and does not look attractive in this analysis.