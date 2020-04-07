Why Bortex Global Limited’s (HKG:8118) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll evaluate Bortex Global Limited (HKG:8118) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bortex Global:

0.22 = HK$32m ÷ (HK$171m - HK$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2020.)

So, Bortex Global has an ROCE of 22%.

Is Bortex Global's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Bortex Global's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.2% average in the Electrical industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Bortex Global's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

We can see that, Bortex Global currently has an ROCE of 22%, less than the 64% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how Bortex Global's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:8118 Past Revenue and Net Income April 7th 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Bortex Global is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Bortex Global's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Bortex Global has current liabilities of HK$25m and total assets of HK$171m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Bortex Global's ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, Bortex Global may be worth a closer look.