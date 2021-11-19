This Is Why Your Brain Is So Mesmerized By Visual ASMR
Those ultra-soothing whisper videos have a visual equivalent, and here's how they work.
Those ultra-soothing whisper videos have a visual equivalent, and here's how they work.
They’re super comfy, too.
Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all counts after more than 24 hours of deliberations can be summed up […] The post Rittenhouse verdict sets new legal precedent on White Privilege appeared first on TheGrio.
I also feel personally attacked at the accuracy of these.View Entire Post ›
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyKENOSHA—Kyle Rittenhouse, the notorious, gun-toting white teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August, has been found not guilty on all the charges against him in a Wisconsin courtroom.Rittenhouse, 18, faced a slew of charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, over his conduct on Aug. 25, 2020, amid unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the police shooting of J
The 28-year-old SNL comedian and 41-year-old mogul have confirmed their romance. Kim and Pete Hold Hands, Confirm Romance in Vicious Attack on Kanye West Alex Young
The actor, who played George Costanza on the iconic series, said the cast had to wait for the audience to stop laughing.
Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian used the identities of the elderly or deceased in a scheme to steal $20 million in funds.
A woman faced backlash after posting footage of her husband.
Social media erupted Friday with celebrities voicing their opinions on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who a jury found not guilty on all charges.
If there was any doubt about who Kim Kardashian was going to be kissing under the mistletoe this year, she’s officially wiped that away with her latest photos with Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star is fully in the Kardashian fold because he’s now become a SKIMS spokesmodel (we’re kidding, sort of). The Kardashian […]
Jessie James Decker showed off her bikini body for Instagram while vacationing in Cabo.
A disturbing video emerged on social media that allegedly shows former NFL running back Zac Stacy beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home on Saturday. Warning: Contains graphic content
Jennifer Lawrence, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, showed off her style in a green mini dress that hugged her baby bump
A Virginia contractor has been convicted of raping and murdering a college administrator, leaving her dead in her bathtub, after she complained about the company’s work on her deck. A jury found Thomas Clark guilty of first-degree murder, rape and abduction of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman after deliberating Wednesday for an hour and 20 minutes, according to local station WTVR. “There is a huge amount of relief,” Fairman’s son, Scott, said after the verdict. “I know these last two-and-a-half years
While the not-guilty verdict ends the criminal cases against the 18-year-old, the legal fallout from the 2020 shootings will continue.
Former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge and pro Julianne Hough proved she's the queen of fashion in her latest Instagram posts.
Archie has inherited his father's distinctive red hair
After an eight-hour speech by GOP leader Kevin McCarthy prevented a Thursday night vote, Democrats in the House pushed Biden's agenda forward.
The FBI search a site in New Jersey as a new clue leads to hopes of solving the decades-old case.
The Sharks got what they deserved in their 4-1 loss to the Blues.