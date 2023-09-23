Why Braintree cobbler is closing up shop

BRAINTREE − After fixing shoes for almost eight decades, Vincenzo DiRado is closing up shop at the end of the month.

"I can't move around. I have to use a cane," said DiRado, 91, while seated at his workbench in his small Weymouth Landing shop, Vincenzo's Shoe Repair, scraps of rubber around his feet.

His fingers have become stiff and swollen after decades of working with his hands, and he has survived a bout with cancer.

Plus, he said he needs to take care of his wife, Paolina, who has dementia. She still joins him in the shop every day, sitting a few feet away. DiRado said he will be able to take better care of her in their Cohasset home. They've been married for 68 years.

Cobblers like DiRado are a rare breed these days. There used to be similar shops in South Quincy and South Braintree Square. Both are gone now. The closest one is in South Weymouth.

DiRado tried to sell the shop a few years ago, but there were no takers.

"Nobody wants it," he said.

Vincenzo DiRado, 91, wipes away a tear after saying goodbye to one of his longtime customers.

DiRado learned his trade in his native Italy. His formal education ended in grade 5, and he started working on shoes at age 13.

"You had to learn the shoes from scratch, do everything by hand," he said in an earlier interview. "It takes a lot of patience and a lot of time."

Much of the work is still done by hand.

After starting work in Italy, DiRado came to the United States in 1966. He worked at a Boston shop, then opened his own in East Milton Square in 1982.

Forced out of the shop after 27 years, he moved to his current location, a former shoe store, on Commercial Street 14 years ago.

When electrician Charles D'Attilio, of Dedham, bought a pair of American-made boots to wear on the job in 2010, he said the store recommended he take them to DiRado to for repairs. D'Attilio, who admits to being particular about his workplace footwear, has been doing so ever since.

Last week, he picked up two pairs that DiRado had resoled.

"They look brand new," he said. "I've had good luck with these boots."

D'Attilio said it's too bad that DiRado is closing the shop, and he wished the couple well in retirement.

Other customers had dropped off flowers and cards wishing the DiRados a happy retirement.

Vincenzo DiRado trims a new leather sole he is fitting to a pair of women's sandals.

"They appreciate what I've done for them for so many years," DiRado said.

DiRado did more than fix shoes, cowboy boots and sandals. He has also tried his hand at baseball gloves, luggage and other leather items.

He has stopped accepting any more repair work, and he's preparing to clear out the shop. Any remaining shoes and boots will go to charity. The equipment will probably be scrapped.

He was asked what he'll do after he retires.

"I will relax," he said.

As for how he wants to be remembered, his reply was also simple.

"I tried to do my best," DiRado said.

