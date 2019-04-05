Why Brexit, or Britain's exit from European Union, is so important but so tough to finish

British Prime Minister Theresa May and the opposition Labour Party are holding meetings this week to try to "break the logjam" over Britain's European Union exit – or Brexit. On Friday, May requested a delay to Brexit until June 30 so there's more time to get a divorce deal through Parliament. Here's a recap on Britain leaving the EU.

Brexit: Why is it called that?

It may sound like a breakfast cereal, but the word "Brexit" is a combination of the words "British" and "exit." It was first coined by The Economist magazine in 2012 and emerged after Greece's potential departure from the EU as it struggled with a heavy government debt load. "Grexit" never happened, but it inspired the British abbreviation.

What is the EU?

It's a trade and monetary club, essentially, that enables its member nations to send goods, services and people across the bloc's collective borders with minimal friction. The EU was founded in 1948 in the aftermath of World War II to promote stability and economic cooperation among countries that had fought two major wars. The EU includes 28 countries – 19 of which use the euro currency – and it has more than 500 million citizens who are entitled to live and work in any other EU country.

Why is Brexit happening?

British Prime Minister David Cameron called a public vote in 2016 on EU membership to appease right-wing, Euro-skeptic members of his ruling Conservative Party who had long agitated to leave the EU. They viewed the EU as a threat to Britain's sovereignty. Cameron expected the national referendum would easily reconfirm Britain's EU membership. He miscalculated. "Leave" won 52% to 48% over "Remain."

Why is it taking so long?

There is no easy answer to this one. However, it can be boiled down to the fact that although Britain's electorate narrowly opted to discard decades of EU membership – it joined in 1973, when the EU was known as the European Economic Community, or EEC – the majority of British lawmakers don't believe it's in the best interests of the country. The delay is also a result of Britain and the EU not being equal negotiating partners. The EU has the final say on all Brexit matters. May spent almost three years negotiating an exit arrangement that was acceptable to the EU's 27 other leaders. Many lawmakers don't like it but have been unable to agree on what kind of deal they want instead.

Brexit was originally scheduled for March 29.

Parliament has rejected May's deal three times.

What's so bad about May's deal?

Critical issues accompanying the country's EU divorce, such as how much Britain will need to pay to leave the bloc (about $50 billion) and what rights EU nationals in Britain will have after the separation (similar to what they have now, but they'll need to prove they are not a burden on the state) have been less controversial with British lawmakers. The deal has fallen afoul of parliamentarians over the thorny question of the land border between Northern Ireland (part of Britain) and Ireland (part of the EU).

Years of EU-facilitated trade and travel across this border underpin the Good Friday Agreement, the 1998 peace deal between the British and Irish governments and political parties in Northern Ireland.

The EU and May signed off on a temporary measure, known as the "backstop," to keep the border open while Britain and the bloc negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal. Lawmakers are concerned that the "backstop" runs the risk of becoming permanent, keeping Britain tethered to the EU.

What happens if there's a 'no-deal' Brexit?

Britain leaves the EU anyway because that is the default legal position. The EU has given Britain until April 12 to come up with a plan that is acceptable to lawmakers. If an agreement is not made by that date, Britain will leave the EU, only there could be considerable chaos because years of EU legislation covering everything from Britain's transportation policies to public health will more or less vanish overnight.