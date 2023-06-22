Why Brexit is not to blame for Ben Wallace missing out on top job at Nato

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, has thrown in the towel in the race to become the next Nato Secretary General - Reuters

Brexit is not to blame for Ben Wallace throwing in the towel in the race to become the next Nato Secretary General - there are other more influential factors at stake than the UK leaving the EU.

Mr Wallace was well-regarded in the Alliance but other factors militated against him getting the top job.

Remainers will be quick to point the finger at Brexit as one of the main reasons the Defence Secretary was forced to admit his dream simply was not going to happen.

It should come as no surprise that most EU governments would prefer an EU member to be the boss of Nato.

But that does not mean they will not back a non-EU candidate.

Jens Stoltenberg, the current Nato chief, is a former prime minister of Norway, a close ally to, but not part of, the bloc.

There will always be some suspicions of sour grapes among some of our EU allies, despite the UK’s leading role in the response to the war in Ukraine.

But the race for one of the continent’s plum jobs should not be read as a damning indictment of waning British influence.

There are other more influential factors at stake than Brexit.

There is always a preference for a prime minister, if possible, to take the senior role in the Alliance.

Mr Wallace falls short on that count, while most of the other possible candidates, such as Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, do not.

Boris Johnson might be a controversial candidate after his staunch support for Kyiv when he was prime minister.

But he would need the support of the British government, which seems highly unlikely given the bad blood with Rishi Sunak.

There has never been a Nato Secretary General from Eastern Europe. There is a strong feeling among some Alliance members that now is the time to remedy that.

With war raging on Nato’s eastern borders, the choice of a prime minister or president from a country such as Poland would send a strong message of defiance to Vladimir Putin.

There is also a belief that Nato should make a woman its Secretary General for the first time.

Estonia’s prime minister Kaja Kallas, Estonia’s Prime Minister, and a fierce Putin critic, has been mooted as a possible candidate, although some allies feel she may be too confrontational towards Russia.

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, the former president of Croatia, has been linked to the job, while Mette Frederickson, Denmark’s Prime Minister, ruled herself out of the running after meeting with Joe Biden earlier this month.

Washington pays the most into Nato and ultimately calls the shots, so the US President’s support for any putative Nato boss is vital. It is so confident of its influence that it traditionally does not put forward a US candidate for Secretary General.

The odds were always stacked against Mr Wallace.

Brexit did not help matters but it was not an insurmountable obstacle.

Joe Biden’s reported desire to persuade Mr Stoltenberg to extend his decade-long term of office for a fourth time was - and convinced Mr Wallace his race was run.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.