Why Britain fell out of love with posh burgers

Pedestrians pass a Gourmet Burger Kitchen restaurant in London, U.K. - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

When George Osborne was pictured tucking into a £6.75 Byron Burger as he prepared for a spending review in 2013, the then-Chancellor was met with ridicule online.

Yet he certainly wasn’t the only one chowing down on a posh burger: much of Britain was back then.

During the early 2010s, upmarket burger chains could do no wrong and were expanding like wildfire. New brands such as Honest Burger sprung from nowhere to become upstart chains, while US outlets Five Guys and Shake Shack decided to plant their flags on British soil.

At its peak, Byron was generating £90m in sales from 70 sites across the UK.

The picture is very different now. Byron has collapsed and been sold not once but twice since the onset of the pandemic as costs surged and demand plummeted. Just 12 of its restaurants remain.

It is not alone: Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK), an earlier pioneer of the posh burger, called in administrators in 2020 and has shrunk from 85 sites to just 36.

Honest Burgers, meanwhile, has been forced to cut staff and renegotiated loans.

The posh burger boom has well and truly gone stale.

Part of the problem is there are simply too many similar chains now. Handmade Burger Co also folded in 2020, citing “overcapacity in the sector”.

“When people like GBK started rolling out there wasn't anything like it on the high street,” says Eleanor Scott, director of leisure strategy at PwC. “They were effectively competing with McDonalds, Burger King and pubs. They offered something really different and it was quite popular.”

Hospitality consultant Peter Backman says: “Gourmet Burger Kitchen was the first, one among a very small band of operators, who said well, we can sell the same product but better, in a service environment where you can have wine, and we can end up charging considerably more.”

Sit down burgers with a glass of wine may feel like old hat now but were novel when GBK launched in 2001. Byron followed in 2007, inspired by the hamburger culture of New York City.

“You had Byron, which was opening in exactly the same locations and generating a lot of competition,” says Scott. “Then people like Five Guys were opening really aggressively in very similar locations.”

The problem with this was that beyond the aesthetics, all of these businesses were all essentially offering the same product: cooked meat between two buns.

“Ultimately they were the same price points for the same kind of occasion,” says Scott. “There’s just not enough demand for any kind of cuisine to have that many competitors next to each other.”

The success of posh burgers also inspired others to up their game. Before long every gastropub and casual dining restaurant was offering a gourmet burger. Even McDonalds made an attempt to ape Byron and GBK with its own ‘signature’ range at one point, although it unceremoniously axed these in 2019 as posh burgers’ momentum stalled.

“It became super competitive, everybody was trying to find the same sites, margins drifted down and then Covid came along,” says Backman.

By the time the final years of the decade rolled around, the likes of Byron and GBK were already facing an uphill battle. In 2018, GBK closed 17 of its 85 restaurants and reported a £47m loss.

The pandemic was a tipping point. As well as having to close restaurants for months at a time, chains were dealt a double blow by the rise of delivery services.

a Deliveroo rider - David Davies/PA Wire

“Everyone was buying delivery,” says Scott. “And if you look at the big delivery platforms there is a huge amount of competition.”

Burgers and fries also make for notoriously bad travellers.

“Burgers aren’t brilliant for delivery,” says Backman. “McDonalds can make it work but others really struggle. And people are prepared to forgive McDonalds if things are not quite as they should be.”

Crucially, adds Scott: “No one has figured out how to deliver hot crispy chips.”

Despite these issues, she still believes there is still a place for the posh burger on the high street.

Burger King is expanding rapidly with plans to open 200 more sites by 2026. Five Guys’ sales rose by an impressive 45pc in 2021 to a record £237m.

Indeed, data suggests the British public have not fallen out of love with burgers as a whole. Burgers and fries were the most popular dishes ordered to-go in chain restaurants across the UK in 2022, according to insight company Lumina Intelligence.

In the case of GBK and Byron, it’s important to consider “specific factors”, says Scott, such as GBK’s multiple ownership changes, which “caused maybe a little bit of confusion”, and the public controversy stirred up after dozens of Byron’s workers were arrested in a home office immigration sting in 2016.

Byron was not accused of wrongdoing in the incident, which led to the arrest of 35 people.

“This had a huge impact on social media and impacted [Byron] for quite a long time,” says Scott.

While the challenges of Covid lockdowns have receded, chains face new challenges as costs for everything from ingredients to staff and energy soar. Diners' budgets are also being squeezed, with a £10 burger increasingly hard to justify in a cost-of-living crunch.

Honest Burgers, which owns more than 40 restaurants across the UK, was recently forced to renegotiate its loans and cut HQ staff.

“2022 was a tough year for the hospitality sector with Honest Burgers also facing many challenges of recovery from Omicron and significant costs inflation, all heightened by the war in Ukraine,” says its chief executive, Frank Hayes.

Yet despite this, Hayes is upbeat. In a bid to keep diners engaged, it chose not to raise its prices and has launched an “entry level” burger to cater to customers on a budget. Hayes claims to have seen “excellent trading momentum” over recent months.

“I definitely think there’s a place for [posh burgers],” says Scott. “It’s a really loved cuisine and that casual dining part of the market is genuinely still strong and will be successful. I think the winners will be the ones who keep their propositions contemporary.”

While the upmarket guilty treat is unlikely to disappear, the glory days of the posh burger are undoubtedly over.