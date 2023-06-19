Why Britain’s mortgage crisis risks triggering the biggest house price crash on record

andrew bailey

Nikki Kopelman and her husband James Bore bought their £420,000 home in 2019, securing a five-year fixed mortgage at a bargain rate of 2.5pc.

But the era of cheap money is now coming to a brutal end for Britain’s homeowners. Kopelman – and millions of other borrowers – are facing rate rises that to many will be simply unaffordable.

As a result, the housing market is in for a terrible reckoning – with some forecasters predicting that the impending mortgage catastrophe could trigger a crash the likes of which have not been seen since records began. Last month, Britain’s biggest bank Lloyds said prices could fall by as much as 35pc in the worst-case scenario.

And now that the dust is settling on a grim picture for the housing market, economists say that this should all have been foreseeable – and even avoidable.

More than a decade of unprecedented ultra-low interest rates was always going to come to an abrupt end.

And then there were the ill-advised policy interventions. Critics say a stamp duty holiday in the pandemic poured fuel onto an already red-hot housing market. The Conservative Government’s heavy tax burden is furthermore adding insult to injury for already strained middle-class households.

And while this crisis has been simmering, the Bank of England and Britain’s politicians have failed repeatedly to get a handle on inflation.

Kopelman, who has been paying £1,300 a month towards her bungalow in south-east London, is increasingly worried about what lies ahead. She says: “We have some flex, but if our payments suddenly go up to £2,000 a month it would be fairly ridiculous. At that point we would probably just look at selling.”

The 35-year-old’s fears are shared in homes across Britain. She is just one of around 2.5 million borrowers coming to the end of cheap fixed rate deals this year and next. The impact on their household finances will be significant and send shockwaves through the economy.

Mortgage shock

Mortgage rates surged again last week after unexpectedly strong wage data prompted traders to revise forecasts for interest rates.

The Bank Rate is now expected to climb from its current level of 4.5 to 5.75pc towards the end of this year, which lenders are now pricing into their mortgage deals.

The average two-year mortgage rate reached 5.98pc on Friday, while five-year deals hit 5.62pc, according to data analysts Moneyfacts.

HSBC and Santander were also among banks that pulled deals from sale before reintroducing them at higher rates.

The lowest rate offered by Halifax has risen from 4.59pc to 5.41pc since May 24, when worse-than-expected inflation figures spooked the market into forecasting further increases from the Bank of England.

The jump added an extra £100 to the monthly repayments of a homeowner with a £200,000 debt, according to broker L&C Mortgages.

The new higher interest rate era is quite the contrast to what new homeowners had become accustomed to.

A buyer taking out a two-year fix in June 2021 paid an average rate of 2.59pc, according to Moneyfacts. At the time, the Bank Rate was at a record low of 0.1pc.

A buyer who took out a 75pc mortgage on the average priced house of £240,000 two years ago will now see their mortgage payments rise from around £700 to £1,000 when they refinance this month, according to Capital Economics. This represents a surge of £3,600 a year.

The biggest shock is expected to come in early 2024, when a similar borrower would face a bill rise of £380 a month, or £4,560 a year.

On a knife edge

The sharp increase in the cost of mortgage borrowing has put house prices at risk of crashing by as much as 35.5pc from 2023 to 2027, according to worst case scenario forecasts from Lloyds published in May. This would be the worst downturn since at least the 1950s. During the 2008 financial crisis, prices slumped by as much as 20pc.

House prices have already fallen by 4pc, according to lender Nationwide. And when inflation is taken into account, this represents a plunge of 13pc, Capital Economics calculated.

Andrew Wishart, of Capital Economics, warns that their forecast is based on the Bank Rate peaking at 5.25pc. Economists are keeping a close eye on volatile market predictions for interest rates.

“If rates were instead to peak at 5.75pc we would see mortgage rates rise to over 6pc in all likelihood,” Wishart says.

He adds that it is notable that 5.75pc was also the peak in Bank Rate at the end of the 2006 to 2007 tightening cycle, which pushed up the average five-year fixed mortgage rate to 6.3pc.

Oxford Economics, another research consultancy, predicts a prolonged downturn, with prices dropping over the next three years and not recovering until 2028.

Too slow to act

Experts say the mortgage repayment crisis Britain now faces was brought on by decisions made by the Government and the Bank of England.

The Bank of England lowered interest rates to a record low of 0.1pc in March 2020, where they remained until December 2021. The Bank Rate has had 12 consecutive increases and is now at 4.5pc.

Andrew Goodwin, of Oxford Economics, says the UK was not alone in lowering interest rates during the pandemic. He says the economic impact of going into lockdown was so severe that the Bank of England had no choice.

He says interest rates dropped to “support the economy through the pandemic”. He adds: “That and the restarting of quantitative easing were both support measures to try to support an economy that was going through an unprecedented crisis.We’d never seen something on this scale before.”

Goodwin says most economists have supported this decision. However, Kay Neufeld, of the Centre for Economics and Business Research, says the Bank of England should have raised interest rates more quickly to tame inflation when the UK emerged from the pandemic.

He says: “The Bank of England should very likely have reacted more quickly and more decisively. They started with a 25 basis point hike, and they could have probably been faster than that.

“In terms of pace, the Bank of England was between the US, which was faster, and the eurozone, which was even slower than that. But due to the nature of the inflation that we have in the UK, the problem seems to be a bit worse than that.”

In the US, inflation has slumped to 4pc, compared with 8.7pc in the UK. This week, the Federal Reserve decided not to raise interest rates further than its 5pc to 5.25pc target.

Yet Britain currently has the highest inflation rate in the G7 group of developed nations.

It is this persistent inflation that is expected to force the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates, piling costs on to homeowners.

“What the Bank of England has to do now is put interest rates up above probably where it would like to just to rectify a very unusual problem,” Goodwin says. “We’ve had successive shocks coming through: the pandemic and the impact that had on things like goods prices, shortages have been compounded by the energy price shock, and now second-round effects coming through in wages.

“It’s a very unusual situation, and the Bank has had to do a lot more to tackle that cumulative effect.”

The pay rise problem

Data from the Office for National Statistics this week showed wages increased by 7.2pc in the three months to April – a record outside of the pandemic.

A tight labour market is giving employees the power to demand bigger salaries. Many people stopped working during the pandemic, with some retiring and others inactive because of sickness.

A steady flow of workers while Britain was in the EU has also dried up. Although net migration reached a record level of 606,000 last year, many of those arriving were students and refugees rather than people with work visas, so labour shortages remain.

This rampant wage growth is creating what economists call a “wage-price spiral” that pushes up demand and therefore inflation.

High energy prices and food bills have also contributed to stubbornly high inflation over the past year. Heavily reliant on imported gas, the UK has been much more vulnerable to the economic impact of the war in Ukraine than some other countries with bigger domestic energy supplies, like the US and Canada, Neufeld says.

The UK has to pay global market prices, which it cannot control. It also has very little storage capacity to balance out swings. These are decisions by the Government that predate the pandemic but are now having consequences.

Although energy prices have slumped, food bills remain a concern. Neufeld says the cause of this is still poorly understood by economists – some say shoppers are the victims of profiteering by suppliers or supermarkets, while others blame Brexit.

Goodwin says “ageing economies” like the UK and other countries in the West have “weaker growth prospects”, which also led to a decade of low interest rates that preceded the pandemic. Interest rates had remained below 1pc since the 2009 financial crisis. In the absence of other ways of supporting the economy, cheap debt becomes a necessary policy solution.

A vulnerable house price bubble

However, its consequences have had big ramifications for homeowners.

Neal Hudson, of analyst BuiltPlace, says house prices have surged over the past 10 years because of low interest rates, which have allowed households to borrow ever-growing amounts of money.

This was particularly pronounced during the pandemic, with house prices rising 18pc in 2020 and 2021, according to Nationwide.

“We’ve got very high house prices relative to earnings,” he says. “People borrow large multiples of their income to buy homes. And unfortunately, that makes them more exposed to increases in mortgage rates. We’ve had a group of buyers who, over the past couple of years, have piled into the market with very low mortgage rates.”

Housing affordability has fallen to the lowest level in 150 years, according to a report from the asset manager Schroders. House prices now stand at more than nine times the average salary, a ratio not seen since 1876, it said.

If mortgage rates reach 6pc, more than half of people’s incomes will go on their mortgage repayments, up from 49pc earlier this year, according to Hamptons estate agents. In November 2007 this ratio peaked at 49pc, which means the proportional cost of mortgages is already at levels seen during the last financial crash. Experts have predicted that this will make this the worst mortgage crisis since the 1980s.

Another factor pushing up house prices is an imbalance between supply and demand: there are more buyers than available homes.

“In and around London and the South East, there’s a lack of homes for the number of people that want them,” Hudson says. London and the South have experienced the biggest surge in house prices in the past decade and are the most expensive places to buy in the country. Hudson says we are also building the “wrong types of homes”, with family homes in high demand.

The Government has repeatedly failed to reach its housebuilding target of 300,000 homes a year.

Hudson says house prices are now falling as it becomes increasingly unaffordable for homeowners and first-time buyers to continue to stretch themselves financially. “As interest rates rise, it’s quite likely that we’re going to see house prices adjust to that,” he says.

Pouring fuel on the fire

The Government has been accused of further stimulating house price growth by cutting stamp duty during the pandemic.

The tax break, which initially raised the nil-rate stamp duty band in England and Northern Ireland from £125,000 to £500,000, was in place between July 2020 and June 2021. Those buying second homes and buy-to-let properties still had to pay the surcharge on the first £500,000 of a property’s price, but their tax savings were considerable.

The average buyer saved £5,900 on stamp duty tax during this period, according to Hamptons. The savings from the tax break helped borrowers stretch their budgets to buy more expensive homes.

Buyers still benefited from a reduced rate from July to September, when the nil-rate band was £250,000. The average buyer saved £1,700 during this latter period, Hamptons calculated.

“The stamp duty holiday was necessary at the time,” Hudson says. “The market was recovering more strongly and quickly than what the policymakers assumed. When it was announced, there were already signs that the market was bouncing back, because we also had low interest rates.”

Hudson says house prices were also benefiting from a “race for space” as people took advantage of the onset of home working to buy larger homes and use their savings on commuting costs.

“It really added an extra level of demand into the market that wasn’t actually required at the time,” he says. “It was not the most sensible of approaches.”

Goodwin says: “The way the Government probably looked at it was that it was relatively easy to enact, and they were desperate for policies that would stimulate the economy at a time when things were pretty fragile. In that sense it’s hard to criticise, but in the other senses, we have a housing market that is already overvalued. It was a short-term fix, but one that would then cause more medium-term problems.”

Economists also say that house prices were driven up by the Government’s Help to Buy scheme.

The initiative, which closed to new applications last October, offered first-time buyers a loan worth 20pc of the purchase price – or 40pc in London – that was interest-free for five years if they purchased a new-build property. Help to Buy was first introduced in 2013.

While new builds are typically sold at a premium compared with resale homes, the gap increased while the scheme was in place, according to market analyst TwentyCi.

Hudson says those who used the Help to Buy scheme, particularly in London, are at risk of “real problems” now.

“The recent price performance of new-build flats in London has not been brilliant, so they could end up selling the home for less than they bought it for.” One in eight new-build flats were already sold at a loss last year, according to Hamptons, with the average property losing £22,000 of its value.

Britain’s short-term addiction

Homeowners are also vulnerable to a sudden shock in their mortgage repayments because most have short-term fixed mortgage deals. David Hollingworth, of broker L&C Mortgages, says fixed-rate deals became popular in the aftermath of the financial crisis because they offered cheap rates.

“In the last decade or so variable rates were pretty much on par with fixed rates,” he says. “With the Bank Rate at rock bottom, why would you go for a tracker when the only real chance was it was going to get potentially more expensive? People have just been fixing and it was more a case of how long to fix for, not whether to fix.”

He says longer fixed-rate deals have tended to come with higher rates.

This is a product of the UK mortgage industry’s underlying financial structure. Most home loans are funded by deposits, the bulk of which can, in theory at least, be withdrawn at any time. The longer the fixed-rate term a bank lends for, the more it will need to rely on potentially expensive derivatives to structure it.

In the US, the mortgage sector only functions as it does thanks to a long tradition of federal support through lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

For this reason, most Americans have 30-year fixed mortgage rates, leaving them less exposed to interest rate rises.

Mortgage brokers also have a financial incentive to promote two-year fixed mortgage deals. For each deal brokered, they usually get a commission, or procuration fee, from the lender worth around 0.35pc of the loan, Hollingworth says. Many brokers also charge the buyer a commission fee of up to 1pc.

Hollingworth says brokers should outline the costs and benefits of each available option, but some homeowners say they were wrongly pushed into taking two-year fixes instead of five-year deals.

Some are even pursuing legal action over their brokers’ advice, according to Jencap Partners, a customer complaints consultancy.

James Barker, 25, says he regrets taking out the two-year deal recommended by his broker, which ends in February.

He paid £212,000 for a maisonette in Southend-on-Sea, Essex. With a deposit of 15pc, he got a two-year fixed deal at 1.94pc. The five-year deal available was more expensive, at 2.4pc .

Baker, a sales trader, currently pays around £650 a month. If mortgage rates reach 6pc, his payments will nearly double to around £1,200 a month.

“I disagreed with my broker that a two-year fix at 1.94pc was not worth the stability a 2.4pc five-year offered,” he says. “He repeatedly argued for the two-year and in the end I trusted his ‘expertise’, him being 50 and me 25. How wrong was I.”

Trouble ahead

Most homeowners with cheap mortgages are going to be hammered by surging rates in the next few years.

Just a third of borrowers that are on cheap fixed-term deals have reached the end of their term so far, according to Capital Economics, with millions more to come.

Around half a million homeowners are coming off two-year fixes in the second half of this year.

There are currently around 3.2 million people paying interest rates of 3pc or more, and by the end of next year that number is expected to have soared to 5.8 million as the impact of higher interest rates filters through.

By 2025, more than 75pc of those with mortgages now will be paying rates of at least 3pc.

Those who cannot stump up the extra cost could be forced to extend their mortgage terms, take up interest-only payment options, or sell their homes. Kopelman and her husband are considering making overpayments to reduce the size of their loan.

Around 145,000 homeowners are expected to fall into mortgage arrears, according to Capital Economics. In 2025, the number of homes repossessed will reach the highest level since 2014, according to Oxford Economics. Some 58,000 people are also expected to lose their homes from 2023 to 2026 as the impact of mortgage rates make their way through the market.

Max Mosley, an economist at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, says banks stress tested households to make sure they can pay their mortgage if rates go up by 3 percentage points, but he says the benchmark has been surpassed.

A senior banking source told The Telegraph that banks had not foreseen the added impact of the cost of living crisis, which is expected to pile additional financial stress onto borrowers. Although banks do not publish their stress testing rates for residential mortgages, it is understood that they are now factoring in inflation. This will send reverberations across the housing market.

Mosley says: “The other people who will be impacted are people in private rented accommodation – those who are in buy-to-let properties where the landlord has taken out a mortgage to rent the property out.

“The landlord will almost certainly pass either all or a significant proportion of that cost on to the renter. Even those not in buy-to-let properties will be impacted as the rental market will just become more expensive.”

Those who want to sell their homes also face the prospect of falling house prices. Wishart warns that the plunge in house prices could be even worse than Capital Economics anticipated.

He says: “If mortgage rates rise beyond 6pc the fall in house prices would likely be larger because the amount buyers could borrow would be more severely reduced, leading to a larger drop in most buyers’ budgets and in turn house prices.”

He adds that a low number of homes for sale has limited price falls to date, but increasing new listings and the renewed rise in mortgage rates, which will cause demand to fall, mean a “further leg down in house prices looks highly likely”.

Meanwhile, Mosley says mortgage rates are unlikely to return to the levels seen in the past decade.

“The period of 2010 onwards, of interest rates at rock bottom, at virtually zero, is highly unusual, and that is not standard,” he says.

“It’s not that interest rates are rising to a new high level, it’s that they are almost certainly going to return to what we would consider normal, which is around 2pc. That will probably be a persistent part of our future. To what extent they will be this high – around 5pc – will probably be more temporary. We might see that for a year or two, but the era of interest rates at 0pc is almost certainly over for now.”

An almost inevitable recession

The knock-on effects of high mortgage rates will also have significant repercussions on the British economy.

GDP continued to surpass the Bank of England’s expectations this week, but experts warned of a gloomier future.

Monthly UK real GDP increased 0.2pc in April, according to the ONS. This was in line with economists’ expectations but Threadneedle Street had forecast that GDP will stay flat across the first half of 2023.

Average growth was 0.1pc across the first three months of the year. Construction output fell by 0.6pc, driven by a 1pc fall in new works. Neufeld says this partly reflects the downturn in the housing market, which has resulted in a slump in housebuilding as developers adjust to slowing sales.

Economists are warning that a recession is increasingly likely. Capital Economics’ Ashley Webb says a recession is expected to start in the second half of this year and continue into early 2024. A peak-to-trough decline in real GDP of around 0.5pc is forecast by the consultancy.

Real GDP will contract by 0.1pc in the third quarter of this year, 0.3pc in the last three months of the year. Another drop of 0.2pc is expected in the first three months of 2024, it says.

Webb says Britain may have avoided recession so far, but growth has still been “quite weak” over the past year.

Even when the economy recovers in 2024, growth is still expected to be below pre-pandemic levels.

From 2010 to 2019, growth was 2pc a year. The Capital Economics forecast for 2024 to 2026 is an average of 1.2pc a year, which is partly because of cuts to interest rates.

Webb says: “The rise in interest rates so far still hasn’t touched many households and businesses, but it will eventually as their fixed deals expire and they refinance at higher interest rates as lenders continue to withdraw their mortgage deals and replace them with deals at higher rates.”

In the meantime, Britain’s borrowers are bracing themselves for what is to come.

Baker is now setting aside an extra £350 to £400 a month as a rainy day fund in case his bills spike, and he hopes he could make up the extra cost out of his income. “I’m probably more fortunate than most,” he says. But he also agrees that he too “should have seen this coming”.

