Why Britain's first saint almost 50 years could hold key to reform in Catholic Church

Britain gained its first saint in almost fifty years on Sunday.

John Henry Newman, a 19th century cardinal, was canonised at a morning service in St Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis celebrated Mass and the Prince of Wales was among the thousands of Britons in attendance.

The Prince has lauded Cardinal Newman, an Anglican who converted to Catholicism in 1845, as a saint that our age desperately needs, a theologian who could “advocate without accusation” and “disagree without disrespect”.

Behind the scenes, however, the Church is conducting a rancorous debate over its future, in which Newman will almost certainly be invoked by liberals and conservatives alike.

Amid preparations for Sunday's canonisation, the Vatican hosted a council, or synod, to debate evangelisation in the Amazon, and conservatives fear it will give the green light to married priests.

Liberals in the Catholic church take Newman’s teachings to mean that the Church can change its mind over certain subjects – including the celibacy of priests.

Newman's legacy leaves two key ideas. The first is that the Church must listen to its local congregations, or laity; the second is that Church teaching, or doctrine, “develops” over time.

At present, the Amazon has a chronic shortage of priests. Some reformers insist that what the locals want most is the ordination of married men, not just to raise recruitment but to reflect better the culture of the region.

Conservatives say that if the Amazonians cannot understand celibacy then it is the job of the Church to explain it to them. Conservatives call this the mission of the Church; some liberals regard it as closer to European colonialism.

As Vatican City was abuzz ahead of Sunday's events, Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, often dubbed America's leading clerical critic of Pope Francis, told The Telegraph in Rome that he was praying to Newman to “intercede” to protect the Church from error.

Influential figures like the journalist Christopher Lamb, on the other hand, argue that Newman would have approved of the synod. “His spirit is now here,” he says. “The ideas that he put forward have now embedded in the Church.”

Mr Lamb has accused some Catholics in the media of making “demeaning, xenophobic and at times racist remarks” against indigenous peoples during the synod.