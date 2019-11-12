Why We Like Britannia Industries Limited’s (NSE:BRITANNIA) 36% Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate Britannia Industries Limited (NSE:BRITANNIA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Britannia Industries:

0.36 = ₹16b ÷ (₹62b - ₹19b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Britannia Industries has an ROCE of 36%.

Does Britannia Industries Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Britannia Industries's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 13% average in the Food industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Britannia Industries's ROCE is currently very good.

Britannia Industries's current ROCE of 36% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 53%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Britannia Industries's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Britannia Industries.

Britannia Industries's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Britannia Industries has total assets of ₹62b and current liabilities of ₹19b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.