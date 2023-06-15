Why British homeowners face the worst mortgage shock in the world

mortgages uk world interest rates

Britain is one of the only countries in Europe where 80pc of existing mortgages, and 90pc of new mortgages, are propped up by short-term fixed rates.

It also differs considerably to the US, where the majority (around 70pc) of borrowers take out 30-year fixed rates – a product billionaire investor Warren Buffet once called “the best instrument in the world”.

It means that in times of economic shock, the UK’s short-term fix model – which sees lenders fund mortgages with borrowers’ deposits – leaves homeowners “much more exposed to interest rate risk”, according to experts. This is because borrowers carry the interest rate risk in the UK, rather than the lenders.

Back in 2021, some of Britain’s high street lenders were offering sub-1pc two-year fixes. Now those same lenders are offering their cheapest two-year fixes at 5.27pc.

This means those who locked into a mortgage two years ago in the UK now face their repayments doubling, trebling – and in some rare cases, quadrupling.

And while fixed-rate mortgage deals of up to around ten years have been available for some time in the UK for many years, they tend to come with higher rates than two or five-year deals because they cost lenders more money to offer them.

In other countries – such as the US, as well as France, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands – alternative funding models mean lenders carry the interest rate risk thus making longer-term mortgages cheaper.

Rather than funding mortgages through current accounts and short-term fixed rate deposits like the UK, in these countries lenders use money from longer-term funding sources – such as pensions, which can only be withdrawn after a certain date – to prop up borrowers’ mortgages.

This means they can take on the credit risk themselves and offer longer-term fixes because they have the guarantee that the funds will remain there for the duration.

In Denmark, regulators have gone one step further. Danish borrowers most vulnerable to interest rate shocks can only – by law – take out mortgages with long-term fixed rates, minimising the risk to them even further.

In the US, repayment charges are somewhat lower than in the UK, which means even if you lock in to a 30-year fixed rate, it is relatively cheap to remortgage if rates fall, and easier to move.

Christian Hilber, a university professor at the London School of Economics, said: “British borrowers are much more exposed to interest rate risk. The UK, where the typical mortgage sits on a two-year fix is the most common, does stand out on this front.

“In the US, they sell their mortgages to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac [firms which guarantee most of America’s mortgages]. They then bundle these mortgages and sell the risk to investors. This allows them to spread the risk.”

But this model has had its drawbacks, too. During the 2007 financial crisis, the subprime market collapsed and lending froze. This was exacerbated by lax regulation, much like in the UK, which had allowed lenders to issue mortgages based on shaky affordability.

Weighing up pros and cons

Andrew Wishart, of Capital Economics, said 30-year fixed rate mortgages in the US have helped prevent significant house price falls over the years.

But these products have also put people off moving, he said, because doing so would involve taking out a much more expensive mortgage.

He said: “The result has been an extremely limited number of homes on the market which makes it harder for people to move for work. Fixed rate mortgages also delay and reduce the impact of higher interest rates on the economy, meaning interest rates have to rise further and making it more likely central banks raise interest rates too far.”

Iwona Hovenko, real estate analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said that in France fixed-rate deals tend to be available for the whole mortgage term, with refinancing not as common and potentially resulting in hefty fees.

She added: “This reduces property market volatility and increases buyers’ certainty, but may also limit homeowners’ flexibility.”

To avoid the early repayment charge, borrowers can move house by moving their existing loan to a new property, getting additional advances on that loan or taking out another loan alongside the existing one.

Ms Hovenko also pointed out that the UK is not necessarily the “worst” mortgage market, as variable-rate or very short-term fixed rate mortgages are much more common in many other countries too.

These included Sweden, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Poland. She added: “Several of these countries have seen steep house price declines as a result of the soaring monthly mortgage repayments, reversing previous steep rises in property prices.”

‘A ticking time bomb since 2013’

Arjan Verbeek, of long-term mortgage firm Perenna, said the situation today could have been predicted as far back as 2013.

He said: “Between 2000 and 2008, banks printed lots of money and mortgage lending was too loose. House prices and mortgage debt grew at the same rate.

“Suddenly, lenders had a lot of debt and very low rates. It was obvious we had a ticking time bomb. Banks have since rolled back interest rates, inflating prices even more. The people suffering are now ordinary borrowers.”

Mr Verbeek said other countries have so far had a reason to reform their mortgage system, unlike the UK.

He said: “In the US, they had the Great Depression after which they needed pension funds and insurance companies to fund mortgages, and not the banks. In Copenhagen, they set up the Danish mortgage bank system after one fourth of the city was burned to the ground in 1795. In Germany, some 200 years ago after the Prussian War, a new system was set up to invest in rebuilding companies.

“In the UK, we’ve never needed a reason to change mortgages. We’ve stuck to deposits. We’re now at that point where we need to change too, because we haven’t had the problems we see now until now.”

Comparing the US and UK

A big difference between the UK and the US is what happens when the value of your home falls below the value of your mortgage.

In the US, there is no recourse. This is why homeowners in Nevada during the last financial crash could simply pop their keys through the letterbox and walk away.

In the UK, you cannot walk away from your property if this happens. You are obligated to pay back the difference.

Mr Hilber said: “This creates a form of stability and is why we don’t see high default rates.”

But recourse and longer-term fixes are not mutually exclusive. “You can do both of those things, they are not tied,” Mr Hilber explained.

“The problem the UK has now, with its model, is that for the past 20 or 30 years, interest rates have largely come down. My colleagues don’t remember high inflation and interest rates – they’ve had to read about it.

“For a long time, the UK model has worked well, but now we’re in trouble. The Bank of England can solve inflation with interest rate rises, but if they do it too quickly this will have a detrimental impact on our mortgage market.”

The number of mortgages taken out in the UK has been on a slow decline. In 2005, some 57.1pc of homeowners had a mortgage, but by 2021 this had fallen to 46.4pc.

Meanwhile, the number of existing mortgages attached to two-year fixes has risen in recent years – from 73.6pc at the beginning of 2020 to 83.6pc at the end of last year, according to the European Covered Bond Council.

The two-year broker churn model

Richard Fitch, of mortgage technology firm MQube, says long-term fixed rate loans are not the answer to all the problems in the UK mortgages market.

“Some people will be better off with trackers, others with two-year or five-year fixed rates – it depends on the situation. But it would be nice to have better, customer-friendly long-term fixed products in the UK for those that want them.”

He also highlighted that the current mortgage market props up short-term remuneration for brokers, when longer-term remuneration models need to be considered.

In the US, lenders largely operate on an in-house broker model, while in the UK independent brokers are paid a procurement fee for every mortgage they bring onto a lender’s books.

Around 80pc of mortgages in the UK are currently written with the use of an independent intermediary.

Brokers work on a two-year churn model, which is reflected in the short-term fix trend across Britain.

