Why Brookfield Property Partners Jumped 12.9% in January

What happened
Units of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) rose nearly 13% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The real estate limited partnership bounced sharply off its lows of the past year, as the possibility of lower financing costs led investors to take a more favorable view of its near-term prospects.
So what
After reaching a high of $21.15 on Sep. 21, Brookfield's units fell more than 20% by the end of December. The move coincided with a general decline in the market during that time.
As the financial markets began to recover in January, Brookfield's units followed suit.
Comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in early January, suggesting that the central bank will take a more patient approach to interest rate increases, probably also contributed to Brookfield's gains. Financing costs are a major component of the real estate partnership's profit equation, and should interest rates remain lower for longer than expected, Brookfield's profits could be better than many investors are currently predicting.
Image source: Getty Images.
Now what
Brookfield Property Partners' units have risen another 2.5% so far in February. Whether these gains continue will largely be determined by what the company has to say on Feb. 7. Brookfield is set to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results that day. Investors may also want to tune into the company's conference call at 11 a.m. ET that same morning, to hear management's expectations for the year ahead.
More From The Motley Fool
- 10 Best Stocks to Buy Today
- 3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now
- 5 Warren Buffett Principles to Remember in a Volatile Stock Market
- The $16,728 Social Security Bonus You Cannot Afford to Miss
- The Must-Read Trump Quote on Social Security
- 10 Reasons Why I'm Selling All of My Apple Stock
Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.