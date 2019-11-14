Why Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.'s (BIT:BC) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.'s (BIT:BC) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Brunello Cucinelli has a price to earnings ratio of 40.65, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €40.65 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Brunello Cucinelli:

P/E of 40.65 = €29.84 ÷ €0.73 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Brunello Cucinelli's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Brunello Cucinelli has a higher P/E than the average company (16.8) in the luxury industry.

BIT:BC Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 14th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Brunello Cucinelli will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Brunello Cucinelli's earnings per share fell by 13% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 8.6% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Brunello Cucinelli's Balance Sheet

Brunello Cucinelli has net debt worth just 2.3% of its market capitalization. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Brunello Cucinelli's P/E Ratio

Brunello Cucinelli's P/E is 40.7 which is above average (17.6) in its market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.

