Why You Should Like Brunswick Corporation’s (NYSE:BC) ROCE

Today we'll look at Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Brunswick:

0.21 = US$565m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$904m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Brunswick has an ROCE of 21%.

View our latest analysis for Brunswick

Is Brunswick's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Brunswick's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 16% average in the Leisure industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Brunswick compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

The image below shows how Brunswick's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NYSE:BC Past Revenue and Net Income, November 11th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Brunswick.

Do Brunswick's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Brunswick has total assets of US$3.7b and current liabilities of US$904m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 25% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Brunswick's ROCE

Overall, Brunswick has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. There might be better investments than Brunswick out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.