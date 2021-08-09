Why Bulls Should Buy the Dip on JinkoSolar Stock

Jake Scott
·2 min read

The shares of solar power company JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE:JKS) are up 3% at $56.50 this afternoon, after the firm announced it obtained China's first photovoltaic module Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) certificate. Today's price action has brought JinkoSolar stock to a year-over-year lead of 172.2%. And though the $64 level rejected the security's mid-July rally attempt, a historically bullish trendline a bit lower on the charts could propel JKS back towards annual highs.

Specifically, JinkoSolar stock just pulled back to its 40-day moving average, after spending a few months trading above this key trendline. According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, six similar signals have occurred in the past three years. After 80% of these pullbacks, JinkoSolar stock enjoyed positive returns one month later, averaging a substantial gain of 22.3%. A similar move from its current perch would put the stock at $69.10, a chip-shot away from its Jan. 27, annual high of $76.53.

JKS Chart August 9
JKS Chart August 9

Digging deeper, shorts are already hitting the exits at a rapid pace. Short interest fell 23.1% in the most recent reporting period, though the 7.16 million shares sold short make up a healthy 15.8% of the stock's available float. Should this pessimism continue to unwind, it could put even more wind at the equity's back.

A shift in analyst sentiment could also propel JinkoSolar stock higher. Though there's just two brokerages covering the solar concern, both recommend a hesitant "hold." Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $41.19 is a 27.2% discount to current levels.

Now looks like a good time to weigh in on the security's next move with options. The stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 75% stands higher than just 18% of all other readings in its annual range, implying that options players are pricing in relatively low volatility expectations at the moment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DKNG ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 31, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DKNG) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 31, 2021No obligation or cost to you.Learn more about your recoverable losses in DKNG:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/draftkin

  • Longleaf Partners: “MGM Resorts International (MGM) has Seen Very Strong Value Growth”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 1.27% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, taking year-to-date (YTD) returns to 14.63% while its […]

  • Bitcoin’s Weekend Moves Again Drive Coinbase’s Monday Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- The common shares of public companies that operate exchanges usually rise and fall with the popularity of the stuff that trades on them. Coinbase Global Inc. takes that correlation to a whole other level.For the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, that means looking at Bitcoin, specifically, the largest digital asset’s weekend moves, which can give investors an insight into how Coinbase might open for trading on the Nasdaq any given Monday.Take, for instance, this weekend with B

  • Is Google’s Mother Company, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), A Great Investment Choice?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned 13.1% for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 8.5%, the Russell […]

  • Should You Consider Investing in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Worm Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its “Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of -15.18% net of fees, was recorded by the Worm Capital’s long/short equity growth strategy for the second half of 2021, and -1.49% for […]

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)?

    Last year we predicted the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we told in advance that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock […]

  • Worm Capital Remains Bullish in Tesla (TSLA) Despite Poor Q2 Performance

    Worm Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its “Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of -15.18% net of fees, was recorded by the Worm Capital’s long/short equity growth strategy for the second half of 2021, and -1.49% for […]

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • At US$3.97, Is It Time To Put Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) On Your Watch List?

    While Accuray Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ARAY ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of...

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.

  • 8 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Nicholas J. Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we will be discussing 8 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Nicholas J. Pritzker based on his hedge fund’s Q1 portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of Nicholas J. Pritzker’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, you can click to skip ahead to 4 Best Stocks to Buy According to […]

  • Gold Claws Back Some Ground After Early Morning Flash Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recouped most of its losses from a sharp plunge at the start of Asian trading, but remains under pressure as bets mount that the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% early Monday, dropping $60 in minutes, as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment data accelerated at the start of trading. Gold likely crashed lower after breaching a technical support level and triggering stop losses, on a

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund vs. Vanguard 500 Index Fund: What's the Difference?

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.