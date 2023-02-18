Why Buttigieg is drawing so much GOP scorn
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is increasingly in the eye of the GOP storm in the aftermath of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that spilled toxic chemicals.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is increasingly in the eye of the GOP storm in the aftermath of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that spilled toxic chemicals.
People who have had COVID-19 are at a greater risk for diabetes, even with Omicron, research finds. Experts explain the correlation between diabetes and COVID.
Chris Brown is once again defending himself as critics, including Kiely Williams, criticize him for his history of domestic violence amid news of a new collaboration. Brown’s history became a hot topic again on Friday when Chloe Bailey announced that she’s collaborating with the controversial R&B singer. As Blavity previously reported, Bailey’s fans were upset… Continue reading Chris Brown Responds To Kiely Williams Amid Chloe Bailey Collab Backlash, Says Critics Are Same Ones Who Tune Into Blue
A new report from the New York City Comptroller’s Office is shedding light on just how much money the city has dished out because of car accidents involving their fleet vehicles — especially the New York Police Department. Over the ten-year period covered in the report, the city settled $246.8 million in NYPD-related crash claims.
President Biden responded on Friday to the shooting in rural Mississippi that left six dead, saying it’s “enough” and calling on Congress to “act now” to pass gun reform. “Jill and I are mourning for the six killed in today’s violence in Tate County, Mississippi — as we have for far too many Americans,” Biden…
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) visited the border city of Laredo, Texas, on Friday, one day after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) led a group of lawmakers to a different section of the U.S.-Mexico border. Jeffries and Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) — whose district includes Laredo — held meetings and listening sessions with local leaders, including law…
Rory McIlroy switched drivers before Friday's second round of the Genesis Invitational, and he drove it better, though his putter limited him in a 2-under 69.
NBA superstars are some of the greatest basketball players in the world, able to fill the box score with eye-popping numbers. And their talents will be on display Feb 19 in the 72nd NBA All-Star Game...
President Joe Biden has renewed his calls for 'common sense' gun reforms while Republicans and others have repeatedly asked for similar 'common sense' actions to secure the border.
In the span of six weeks, Florida was hit with two hurricanes. Now months later, thousands of homeowners are still waiting for insurance to pay for damage.
Each member recorded three solo songs for the pandemic project. Crazy Horse Members Team with Neil Young for New Album All Roads Lead Home, Share “You Will Never Know”: Stream Eddie Fu
Jon Rahm took a three-shot lead with 18 holes to go after carding the only bogey-free round on Saturday at Riviera Country Club.
A recent study show more young Americans are suffering heart attacks post COVID-19 infection. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles found the hardest hit age group is people 25 to 44-years-old. Dr. Scott Jerome from the University of Maryland Medical Center joins the show to explain what is causing this.
Commercial satellites show what appears to be a balloon launching site on China’s Hainan Island. A NBC News team was shooed away when it tried to film the site.
Crude oil markets have fallen a bit during the trading session on Friday and show signs of weakness yet again.
Black History Month is a great time to shout out some of the brilliant podcasts out there celebrating Black history and culture. (Which isn’t to say it’s the only month we should be talking about them—far from it.) From conversations about Black women on the internet to an exploration of why Black people love Paramore, here’s are some of the best podcasts history and culture podcasts with Black creators at the helm.
I decided decades ago that The Cruel Sea was the greatest war film I had ever seen. Nothing I have seen since has changed my mind. Indeed, having just watched the Blu-ray of it for the first time, I am even more convinced of its genius. A crystal-clear picture, almost certainly better than the audiences who watched it on its release in 1953 would have enjoyed, enhances a film I scarcely thought it possible to appreciate more profoundly.
Erin Wagler, a spokesperson for the South Bend Community School Corp. confirmed Johnson's leave, but declined to give further details citing an ongoing investigation.
McConnell stressed the need for a strong NATO alliance while speaking at the Munich Security Conference Friday, and criticized President Biden for not making the case.
It is unlikely you will find Melides mentioned in a Portuguese guide book – beyond, perhaps, a fleeting reference to its sea-blue lagoon. But pick up a glossy magazine right now – whether it’s travel or lifestyle, gossip or design – and the chances are this tiny village of white-washed houses, traditionally trimmed by blue to ward off the devil, will feature large.
SIR – The defences of energy companies’ latest profits (Letters, February 17) are unlikely to convince the general public.