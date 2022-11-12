Why You Should Buy Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Now

Investment management company LVS Advisory, a New York City-based full-service investment firm, recently released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The defensive portfolio of the fund gained 2.9% in the quarter. Year-to-date, the portfolio gained 3.3% compared to 18.5% down for the Barclays High-Yield Bond Index. While the Growth Portfolio was down 5.5%. The portfolio underperformed the S&P 500 in 2022 and declined 36.4% year to date. For more information on the fund’s top picks in 2022, please check its top five holdings.

LVS Advisory highlighted stocks like Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is a global automated electronic broker. On November 10, 2022, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) stock closed at $78.54 per share. One-month return of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was 14.79% and its shares gained 6.99% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has a market capitalization of $32.735 billion.

LVS Advisory made the following comment about Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"The most notable new position this year has been our investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR). I published a detailed write-up (link here) and also appeared on the ‘Yet Another Value Podcast’ (link here) to discuss our IBKR thesis. To boil it down, IBKR benefits from higher interest rates, and the stock was available at an exceptionally cheap price. I believe IBKR represents a particularly good risk/reward bet and have made it our largest position.”

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 41 hedge fund portfolios held Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) at the end of the second quarter, which was 40 in the previous quarter.

