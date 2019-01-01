Why C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of CHRW, it is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a a strong track record of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, take a look at the report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide here.

Excellent balance sheet established dividend payer

In the previous year, CHRW has ramped up its bottom line by 33%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 40%, which paints a buoyant picture for the company. CHRW is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that CHRW manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. CHRW’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.52x total debt over the past year, which implies that CHRW’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NasdaqGS:CHRW Income Statement Export January 1st 19 More

CHRW is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

NasdaqGS:CHRW Historical Dividend Yield January 1st 19 More

Next Steps:

For C.H. Robinson Worldwide, I’ve put together three key aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CHRW’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CHRW’s outlook. Valuation: What is CHRW worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CHRW is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CHRW? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



