Why CAA Resources Limited’s (HKG:2112) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how CAA Resources Limited’s (HKG:2112) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. CAA Resources has a price to earnings ratio of 93.28, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 1.1%.

See our latest analysis for CAA Resources

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for CAA Resources:

P/E of 93.28 = $0.20 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.0021 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, CAA Resources grew EPS by a whopping 117% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 25%. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 57%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does CAA Resources’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (9) for companies in the trade distributors industry is a lot lower than CAA Resources’s P/E.

SEHK:2112 PE PEG Gauge January 15th 19 More

CAA Resources’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting CAA Resources’s P/E?

Net debt totals 60% of CAA Resources’s market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On CAA Resources’s P/E Ratio

CAA Resources’s P/E is 93.3 which is way above average (10.3) in the HK market. While the meaningful level of debt does limit its options, it has achieved solid growth over the last year. It seems the market believes growth will continue, judging by the P/E ratio.