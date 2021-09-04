Why CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Could Be Worth Watching

While CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the NYSE, with a relatively tight range of US$251 to US$269. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CACI International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is CACI International still cheap?

Good news, investors! CACI International is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.84x is currently well-below the industry average of 26.66x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that CACI International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from CACI International?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of CACI International, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -0.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

Story continues

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although CACI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CACI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CACI for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

