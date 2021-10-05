Why California got the storms last night
Bernie Rayno covers the rain and thunderstorms overnight in California and Arizona, which produced impressive lightning strike videos.
As Hurricane Sam continues to quickly move across the Atlantic, forecasters are watching a disturbance that has popped up near the Bahamas.
Downpours were reported in parts of Orange County as well as Long Beach, parts of southeast Los Angeles County and the San Gabriel Valley.
The Abner O'Neil sank in 1892 after hitting a submerged snag or rock. Now, extreme weather has resulted in the wreck being visible.
Less than a week after one appeared across the East Coast, people in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico saw a bright blue fireball early Sunday morning.
Two weeks after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake, Idaho experienced another shake.
Spanish animator and YouTuber MetaBallStudios has made an enlightening video comparing the depths of Earth's oceans and lakes. The post Watch This Video and See How Deep Oceans Really Go appeared first on Nerdist.
A prominent temperature disparity will form over B.C. and significant snowfall will accumulate in some high-elevation areas.
The Windy Fire in California's Sierra Nevada has killed 44 giant sequoias, according to early surveys. The fire was 68% contained Monday morning.
More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed. Officials said they didn’t expect to evacuate any more people from the area, because the fiery molten rock was following the same route to the sea as earlier flows. Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes early Monday that measured more than 3.0 magnitude, two weeks after the volcano erupted on what is one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa.
As floodwaters persisted in areas of northern and central Thailand and have started to hit low-lying areas in the capital, officials were looking warily ahead Tuesday to developing storms later this month, but were optimistic the devastation of a decade ago would not be repeated. The Royal Irrigation Department was forced this week to start releasing water from the Pasak Jolasid Dam after it reached capacity, dumping more water into a major artery that flows into the Chao Phraya River, which snakes through Bangkok before it reaches the sea. At the moment, experts say there doesn’t seem to be any danger of the widespread flooding that hit Bangkok in 2011, though the additional water and higher tides at the end of the week will continue to affect particularly prone riverside areas.
Summer-like warmth makes a return across the southern Prairies, while some areas to the north will receive the first snowfall of the season and much cooler temperatures this week.
The head of a South African animal welfare group says he's "never been this angry," after discovering "one of the worst cases of animal abuse."
In the coming decades, rising sea levels due to climate change could dramatically impact the both the East and West Coasts. The Great Lakes region will also be greatly impacted by climate change. Ben Tracy reports.
CROZIER, La. (Reuters) -Bruce Westley stood outside his wrecked mobile home, pointing to a small lime green tent, two patio chairs and a 30-quart aluminum pot atop a single propane burner. Reuters traveled the bayous of hard-hit Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes in recent days, speaking with more than 40 residents. In most areas it looked as if Ida rolled through only a day or two ago.
The bear’s cubs were later euthanized, officials said.
The woman was asleep on a seawall when she fell into the canal and was "suddenly" attacked by a large alligator, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue
Readers, some from outside California, respond to another call for a water pipeline to be built from the Mississippi River to the West.
Coy Verdin grew up 100 feet (30 meters) or so from the slow-moving waters of Bayou Grand Caillou, and a few miles north of Louisiana's marshy coast. A third-generation fisherman who also coaches volleyball at Grand Caillou Middle School in Houma, Verdin speaks glowingly, almost reverently about bayou life. Not after Ida severely damaged his home — less than a year after it took minor damage from Hurricane Zeta.
A coalition of vets, animal rescues and scientists work together to save pets and wildlife orphaned, injured or burned in California fires.
(SOUNDBITE)(English) CZECH VOLCANO FAN EVA KUBELKOVA, WHO TRAVELLED TO LA PALMA TO EXPERIENCE THE CUMBRE VIEJA VOLCANO ERUPTION, SAYING:"When I saw how powerful it is, with my own eyes, I was shaking all the afternoon, I didn't make one good picture that afternoon and the evening because my body was shaking.’’Locator: La Palma, SpainEva Kubelkova has hunted active volcanoes for seven yearsShe booked tickets to La Palmajust one day before the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruptedafter tracking an uptick in seismic activity in the area"I knew, or I felt, that it (the eruption) may happen, so on Saturday 18, I was at home in Azores island and I was looking at the data from volcanodiscovery.com and I was thinking, 'yellow alert for this La Palma volcano, this is not normal, there may be eruptions coming soon,' but none of us expected it was going to be so fast right, because it went from yellow semaphore to eruption."On Sept. 19 the volcano began spewing red-hot lavalaying waste to hundreds of buildings and farmsand forcing thousands to evacuate"Even after all those years looking at the volcano, studying and witnessing many eruptions, even big eruptions in the world. This one, with the sound, we hear it know, with the scary sound, was special, was something different."