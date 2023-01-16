Why is California prone to mudslides?
Storms are pounding California this month, creating mudslides. The state is prone to mud flows. Here's why and what one community is doing to protect themselves. (Jan. 16)
Freezing temperatures are expected in Lancaster, Mt. Wilson, Santa Clarita Valley, Pomona and Woodland Hills. Health officials advise warm clothing, shelter and heating.
‘Honestly, I don’t think I’ll park here again after this. I’m a little traumatized by this whole ordeal’
Auburn football lost a commitment from a quarterback in the class of 2024 Saturday.
North Indian Canyon Drive from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Road was the first closure, followed by North Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino through the wash
An atmospheric river that swept across California this weekend toppled trees and damaged cars, including in Woodland Hills.
At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight of Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, the worst air crash in three decades in the small Himalayan nation. Hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside where the flight carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu went down. It was Nepal's deadliest air crash since 1992, the Aviation Safety Network database showed, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.
NBC Sports' TV schedule for the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will begin with the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. Here's how to watch.
The new year brings renewed motivation, a fresh set of resolutions and all the documents you'll need to file your returns for last year's taxes. Few people look forward to settling up with the IRS,...
When I first saw a chia pet decades ago, I never thought about drinking it. Oh, how times have changed.
The futuristic V-LMDh will make its debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month.
A lot of changes are happening on the Strip as big names return and others find new resort casino homes.
During an October 2022 deposition, Donald Trump took the time to gloat about his social media platform and threatened to sue his deposer.
This 1967 Pontiac GTO is a work of art…
The Tigers are in the mix for the No. 2 overall prospect in the country.
Biden declares emergencies in California, Alabama after natural disasters
Homeless advocate Pastor Christie Love criticized the arrests, as well as the sheriff's use of old photos showing trash at a different camp.
Nepal began a national day of mourning Monday, a day after a plane crashed while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard. Rescue workers rappelled down a 300-meter (984 feet) gorge to continue the search. The army, police and rescue workers are also scouring the debris for the flight data recorder.
"Flowers" flourished this week, with more than 59% of the vote.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors, led by D'Angelo Russell and John Collins this week.
A massive boulder fell into the northbound lane of Kanan Dume Road in Malibu on Saturday.